Ivory lands vet officer in trouble

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A veterinary officer from Rushinga in Mashonaland Central province was arrested yesterday after he was found in possession of 10 elephant tusks that he was selling.

According to police papers Trynos Mposhi (38) was arrested after a tip off.Members of Zimparks and the police armed with riffles pounced on Mposhi's butchery at Karedza shop, Mery Mount in Rushinga were they purported to be buyers and he produced the ivory.They identified themselves to him and arrested him under Mt Darwin DB 826/21.Mposhi is expected to appear at Mt Darwin Magistrates Courts tomorrow.