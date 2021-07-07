Zimbabwe tightens COVID-19 lockdown after deaths of government ministers

News / National

by Shelton Muchena

THE government has set its foot flat at the Covid-19 lockdown, with immediate banning all movements and reintroducing exemption letters for those employed in critical sectors of the economy as well as service providers as cases and deaths sky rockets

Addressing journalists Tuesday during the weekly post-Cabinet media briefing, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe an increase of 107% in Covid-19 positive cases over the past week.As a result, the minister said, the issue of exemption letters, used last year for workers travelling to work and others seeking essential services, had reactivated with immediate effect."The nation is advised that the exemption mechanisms which were used during the first lockdown in 2020 will be reactivated with immediate effect," she said.