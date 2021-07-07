Harare hit by severe load shedding

News / National

by Staff reporter

Swathes of the industrial sites and some western suburbs of Harare were hit by scheduled power cuts yesterday, with parts of the eastern suburbs and other industrial areas set to be affected today as Zesa carries out critical maintenance work on its distribution infrastructure.Yesterday, electricity was not available in Manchester Road, Simon Mazorodze Road up to Auckland Road, parts of Plymouth Road, New Ardbennie in Leyland, Watts Road, Spurrier Road, Mbare National, Kambuzuma, Cold Comfort and Tynwald North. In a statement, Zesa urged people to treat all circuits as live to avoid incidents.Today's downtime for maintenance between 6am and 6pm will hit large parts of Highlands and Greendale from Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Road, Kensington Road, Arcturus Road, the Boscobel Drives, Montgomery Road, Alexander and Tedder Roads, Grosvenor Road, Portal Road, Glengarry Avenue, North Road, York Road, Hill Road, Dulwich Road, Sofston Road, Mandallay Estate, Clolne, Pemray, Findowrie, Jenkinson, Hindhead Road, Harare Drive, Oriel Girls High, Gletwyn Chishawasha and parts of Mandara.To the south of the city Chadcombe, Msasa Park and Park Meadowlands will also be affected in the same period today.