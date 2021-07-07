Fastjet customers to pay for flight tickets at Chicken Inn outlets

News / National

by Staff reporter

Value airline fastjet and Simbisa Brands Limited have announced a joint payment option channel through the latter's flagship Chicken Inn restaurants across Zimbabwe.The new payment option allows fastjet customers to pay for a flight booking at any of the 72 Chicken Inn restaurants across Zimbabwe. After securing a fastjet booking on the airline's website, travel shop or via the call centre, a customer may select the pay later booking option.The booking is then held for a prescribed period of time, allowing the customer, upon presenting their booking reservations number, to make the payment to the cashier at any Chicken Inn restaurant.A fastjet spokesperson said, "We are adding more choice to the fastjet flight booking cycle. Our objective is to provide our customers with convenient payment options to secure their fastjet flight bookings. "Chicken Inn's wide restaurant network makes them well-positioned to reach various customer segments across Zimbabwe. This partnership speaks on our values of flexibility and choice".A Chicken Inn spokesperson said, "We are pleased to be working with fastjet and launching this payment channel through our Chicken Inn counters. This added service provides convenience to our valued customers".fastjet offers flexible booking change options and generous free baggage allowances across its network of flights. fastjet is a multi-award-winning African value airline that began flight operations in 2012.Its awards include Leading African Low-Cost Carrier World Travel Awards 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, and Skytrax World Airline Awards Best Low-Cost Airline in Africa 2017 and 2019. Today, fastjet connects the three major cities in Zimbabwe by flying between Harare & Victoria Falls and Harare & Bulawayo. Internationally the airline offers flights from Harare, Bulawayo & Victoria Falls to Johannesburg in South Africa.Simbisa Brands was formed in 2015 through unbundling from Innscor Africa Limited. Simbisa Brands boasts of more than 513 stores in 9 markets and operates eight owned brands (Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn, Creamy Inn, Baker's Inn, Fish Inn, Haefelis, Vasilis and Dial a Delivery) and eight licensed brands (Ocean Basket, Nando's, Spur, RocoMamas, Steers, The Grill Shack, Galito's and Vida e Cafe).