28 more people succumb to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
07 Jul 2021 at 11:01hrs | Views
TWENTY-eight people succumbed to Covid-19 yesterday as the country recorded 1 949 new cases in the last 24-hour reporting cycle.

The country has so far recorded a total number of 57 963 cases and 1 939 deaths.

The national recovery rate has further declined to 72 percent as active cases go up to 14 400 In Bulawayo, three people died with cases rising to 158 yesterday.

Harare recorded the highest number of 11 deaths followed by Mashonaland West with eight deaths.

Midland and Masvingo recorded two deaths each while Mashonaland Central and Manicaland had one death each.

All the cases are local transmissions. The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 807 633 people having received the first dose while 574 934 people got the second jab. A total of 9 918 received their first jab yesterday and 3 213 their second.  

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 1 347 yesterday from 1 247.

As of July 5, 2021 at 3PM, there were 487 people who were hospitalised with 95 new admissions. Twenty-three were admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while 356 had mild to moderate symptoms.

Forty-four patients had severe symptoms while 54 were asymptomatic. Mashonaland West recorded the highest number of 353 cases following by Harare with 226 cases. Mashonaland East had 208 cases while Midlands recorded 200 cases.

Mashonaland Central recorded 198 cases while Manicaland had 184 new cases. Matabeleland South had 165 cases while Masvingo recorded 142 cases with Matabeleland North recording 115 cases.

"As of July, 6 2021, Zimbabwe, has now recorded 57 963 confirmed cases, 41 624 recoveries and 1 939 deaths," reads the statement.

Source - the herald

