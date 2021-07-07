Toyota Wish driver kills vendor

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Bindura based Toyota Wish driver Robson Matakala (23) is assisting police with investigations after he allegedly ran over a vendor at Bindura show ground on Monday.

The vendor Chipo kawadza (34) of 4675 Chiwaridzo Bindura was ran over by a reversing Toyota Wish registration number AFH 8508 which was being driven by Matakala.Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the case."I can confirm a fatal road accident where Kawadza was hit by a Wish and died on the spot," Dhliwayo said.Police warned motorists to be vigilant, avoid speeding and shun mushika-shika.