Toyota Wish driver kills vendor
07 Jul 2021
Bindura based Toyota Wish driver Robson Matakala (23) is assisting police with investigations after he allegedly ran over a vendor at Bindura show ground on Monday.
The vendor Chipo kawadza (34) of 4675 Chiwaridzo Bindura was ran over by a reversing Toyota Wish registration number AFH 8508 which was being driven by Matakala.
Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the case.
"I can confirm a fatal road accident where Kawadza was hit by a Wish and died on the spot," Dhliwayo said.
Police warned motorists to be vigilant, avoid speeding and shun mushika-shika.
