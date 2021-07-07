Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Toyota Wish driver kills vendor

by Simbarashe Sithole
07 Jul 2021 at 14:34hrs | Views
Bindura based Toyota Wish driver Robson Matakala (23) is assisting police with investigations after he allegedly ran over a vendor at Bindura show ground on Monday.


The vendor Chipo kawadza (34) of 4675 Chiwaridzo Bindura was ran over by a reversing Toyota Wish registration number AFH 8508 which was being driven by Matakala.

Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a fatal road accident where Kawadza was hit by a Wish and died on the spot," Dhliwayo said.

Police warned motorists to be vigilant, avoid speeding and shun mushika-shika.

Source - Byo24news

