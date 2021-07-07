Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare lawyer deregistered over US$100 000 scandal

by Staff reporter
07 Jul 2021 at 16:26hrs | Views
A HARARE lawyer, Lawman Chimuriwo has been deregistered after he was found guilty of misappropriating trust funds amounting to over US$100 000.

Chimuriwo was found guilty of unethical conduct by a tribunal chaired by High Court judge, Justice Felistus Chatukuta two weeks ago.
 

He then went on to file his mitigation which according to the tribunal court lacked weight.

The tribunal found him guilty and ordered him to be deregistered.

"It is accordingly ordered that the respondent's name be deleted from the Register of Legal Practitioners, Notaries Public, and Conveyancers. The respondent be and is hereby ordered to pay all the expenses incurred by the applicant in connection with these proceedings," ruled the tribunal bench.

"The respondent failed to safeguard client's funds. Such failure warrants the respondent's deregistration. What we find to be highly aggravating is that the complaints were presented on behalf of the Mafukidzes (Kenias and Farai) and CBZ by two of the respondent's peers. The tone of the complaints reflects the seriousness of the transgressions and the repugnance with which the other member of the profession viewed the respondent's conduct.

"The imposition of a fine or suspension of the respondent for a period would in our view not instill confidence of the public in the administration of justice or safeguard the collective interest of the profession in upholding the standard of the legal profession in view of our finding that the respondent misappropriated trust funds."

Chatukuta said the aggravating factors, in this case, outweighed Chimuriwo's mitigation.

Chimuriwo had been in practice since 2012 when he opened Lawman Chimuriwo Attorneys soon after he registered as a lawyer.

The Law Society (LSZ) successfully applied he be found guilty of unlawful conduct following a complaint brought forward by Kenias and Farai Mafukidze.

It was alleged Chimuriwo contravened the Legal Practitioners Act after withholding payment of trust money to clients without lawful cause.

He also failed to promptly pay trust money due to sellers upon demand and within a reasonable time.

Chimuriwo failed to properly keep the books of accounts and did not issue a receipt for US$250 000 that was received in the trust account, and irregularly paid out more money to a client than was in the client's trust account.

One of the complainants, the Mafukidzes were the registered owners of stand No. 820 Mount Pleasant in Harare, and CBZ had a running mortgage balance on the property.

However, the Mafukidzes failed to service the debt and agreed with CBZ to sell the property be sold, and the proceeds are channelled to the bank to settle the debt.

The two parties entered into an agreement of sale with Anthony Machakaire who purchased the house for US$250 000, and the money was paid into Chimuriwo's trust account.

The term of the agreement was the money would be released to the Mafukidzes upon transfer of the property Machakaire, or be paid to CBZ to liquidate the debt owed by it.

The Deed of Transfer was done on October 16, 2017, and Machakaire paid the full purchase price into the trust account.

However, it was established Machakaire did not advise the Mafukidzes or the bank of the transaction.

In January 2018, the CBZ made a follow-up regarding the transfer of the property, and Chimuriwo responded claiming the deal was yet to be completed.

However, the CBZ was later advised by the Mafukidzes the transfer had been registered in the Deeds Office and the buyer had already taken possession of the house.

The bank then wrote a letter demanding payment from Chimuriwo who then paid US$145 000. He undertook to pay the balance of US$96 000 by March 31, 2018.

The CBZ on April 19, 2018, wrote to Chimuriwo through its lawyers complaining he had misappropriated trust funds, but he claimed he had overpaid another client Timothy Manyuchi, and denied abusing the funds stating it was not willful.

He then engaged Manyuchi about the overpayment, he undertook to pay back but failed to honour the promise.

Chimuriwo further explained he was withholding payment to the Mafukidzes because he had a dispute with them over an unpaid fee of US$3 380.

However, the tribunal concluded it was common cause Chimuriwo did not disclose and withheld the payment of trust money to a client.

It was also established that his argument he had overpaid another client was a separate charge to be handled on its own. He failed to pay the CBZ in 2017 and overpaid Manyuchi in 2018.

It was concluded by the tribunal the embattled lawyer delayed paying the money because he had misappropriated the funds.

Source - newzimbabwe

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

45 mins ago | 220 Views

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

45 mins ago | 220 Views

South African media condemned for 'censorship' as KZN protesters burn trucks

54 mins ago | 223 Views

Zanu-PF USA urges diasporans to vote

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe to reach Covid-19 herd immunity by December

1 hr ago | 107 Views

3 Zimbabweans, 1 South African in trouble over illegal chrome deal

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Vaccines run out in Gweru

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chimonyo declared national hero

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Warriors fight back to draw

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

66 SA deportees test COVID-19 positive

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

ZANU PF DCC member misrepresents supporters as advocate

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Econet Wireless wins back-to-back Top Companies Award for 2021

8 hrs ago | 248 Views

KwaZulu Natal is burning, businesses shut due to protest action

10 hrs ago | 4900 Views

Jacob Zuma is receiving the politics of justice

10 hrs ago | 1457 Views

AmaZulu stadium in deplorable state

10 hrs ago | 754 Views

13 Zimbabwean footballers feature on Fifa21

10 hrs ago | 866 Views

Boss 'pimps out' married maid

10 hrs ago | 2477 Views

Dead man's spirit (mis) leads family in search

10 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Ndewere takes Mnangagwa to court

10 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Chamisa's MDC says Mnangagwa, Mswati are twins

10 hrs ago | 515 Views

Rights 'defenders' tell chiefs to 'stay in your lane'

10 hrs ago | 225 Views

City cremator accumulates R1m storage debt in SA

10 hrs ago | 259 Views

BCC hails residents for paying bills

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mphoko trial moved to August

10 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Many COVID-19 deaths unreported'

10 hrs ago | 329 Views

'Defer schools opening'

10 hrs ago | 629 Views

Pelandaba residents fret over burst sewer

10 hrs ago | 54 Views

Teen kills friend, tries to hang self

10 hrs ago | 423 Views

Bosso negotiate with players' landlords

10 hrs ago | 178 Views

Dembare boss faces fraud charges

10 hrs ago | 118 Views

Victims sad Chimonyo died without facing gukurahundi genocide justice

10 hrs ago | 291 Views

Chimonyo: Gukurahundi follows him to the grave

10 hrs ago | 297 Views

Illicit financial flaws daunt RBZ

10 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Zanu-PF indiscipline fuels Covid-19 cases'

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

Boost for Sables' WC bid

10 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mthuli Ncube walks tightrope

10 hrs ago | 341 Views

Padenga delists, heads for VFEX

10 hrs ago | 70 Views

Govt dithers over radar acquisition

10 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Lt Gen Chimonyo

12 hrs ago | 620 Views

Three changes in Warriors starting lineup to face Malawi

12 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zimbabwe is winning over Covid-19 battle, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 536 Views

How I first met Sir Richard Branson - by Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 1144 Views

No replacement for Mnangagwa - Zivhu

14 hrs ago | 2514 Views

Zimbabwe reports 2,156 new COVID-19 infections, 56 deaths

24 hrs ago | 2750 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days