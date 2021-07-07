Government re-opening quarantine centres

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Government is gradually re-opening quarantine and isolation centres to accommodate deportees and Zimbabwean returnees coming in through Beitbridge and Plumtree border posts.The centres are being managed by the Department of Social Services and most of them had been closed as the country moved into Covid19 lockdown level 2.Matabeleland South's Provincial Social Services Officer Mr Criswell Nyakudya said prior to the latest development only the Beitbridge and Esigodini quarantine centres had been left open.He said the Beitbridge centre which is housed at the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) hotel was catering for those coming in from South Africa, while Esikhoveni Centre took care of those coming in from Botswana."We had to provisionally send 17 people who arrived from Botswana to Beitbridge because of space and resources issues."However, in consultation with our leadership we have agreed to open the various quarantine centres in the country depending on the demand of space," said Mr Nyakudya.He said with effect from today they were reopening the Inyathi Quarantine Centre to accommodate people coming from Botswana.The official said the returnees' movement was sporadic and hence they will open more centres depending on the demand.The Esikhovheni centre in Esigodini is undergoing renovation and can admit 60 people while the Beitbridge Centre can accommodate 280 people, although the Government has set the maximum figure at 150.Between March 26 last year and the end of June this year, over 18 000 Zimbabwean returnees travelling by road from Eswatini, Lesotho and South Africa had passed through the Beitbridge Quarantine and Isolation Centre.