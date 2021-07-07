Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Government re-opening quarantine centres

by Staff reporter
07 Jul 2021 at 16:26hrs | Views
THE Government is gradually re-opening quarantine and isolation centres to accommodate deportees and Zimbabwean returnees coming in through Beitbridge and Plumtree border posts.

The centres are being managed by the Department of Social Services and most of them had been closed as the country moved into Covid19 lockdown level 2.

Matabeleland South's Provincial Social Services Officer Mr Criswell Nyakudya said prior to the latest development only the Beitbridge and Esigodini quarantine centres had been left open.

He said the Beitbridge centre which is housed at the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) hotel was catering for those coming in from South Africa, while Esikhoveni Centre took care of those coming in from Botswana.

"We had to provisionally send 17 people who arrived from Botswana to Beitbridge because of space and resources issues.

"However, in consultation with our leadership we have agreed to open the various quarantine centres in the country depending on the demand of space," said Mr Nyakudya.

He said with effect from today they were reopening the Inyathi Quarantine Centre to accommodate people coming from Botswana.

The official said the returnees' movement was sporadic and hence they will open more centres depending on the demand.

The Esikhovheni centre in Esigodini is undergoing renovation and can admit 60 people while the Beitbridge Centre can accommodate 280 people, although the Government has set the maximum figure at 150.

Between March 26 last year and the end of June this year, over 18 000 Zimbabwean returnees travelling by road from Eswatini, Lesotho and South Africa had passed through the Beitbridge Quarantine and Isolation Centre.

Source - chronicle

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

45 mins ago | 221 Views

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

45 mins ago | 221 Views

South African media condemned for 'censorship' as KZN protesters burn trucks

54 mins ago | 223 Views

Zanu-PF USA urges diasporans to vote

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe to reach Covid-19 herd immunity by December

1 hr ago | 107 Views

3 Zimbabweans, 1 South African in trouble over illegal chrome deal

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Vaccines run out in Gweru

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chimonyo declared national hero

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Warriors fight back to draw

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

66 SA deportees test COVID-19 positive

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

ZANU PF DCC member misrepresents supporters as advocate

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Econet Wireless wins back-to-back Top Companies Award for 2021

8 hrs ago | 248 Views

KwaZulu Natal is burning, businesses shut due to protest action

10 hrs ago | 4900 Views

Jacob Zuma is receiving the politics of justice

10 hrs ago | 1457 Views

AmaZulu stadium in deplorable state

10 hrs ago | 754 Views

13 Zimbabwean footballers feature on Fifa21

10 hrs ago | 866 Views

Boss 'pimps out' married maid

10 hrs ago | 2477 Views

Dead man's spirit (mis) leads family in search

10 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Ndewere takes Mnangagwa to court

10 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Chamisa's MDC says Mnangagwa, Mswati are twins

10 hrs ago | 515 Views

Rights 'defenders' tell chiefs to 'stay in your lane'

10 hrs ago | 225 Views

City cremator accumulates R1m storage debt in SA

10 hrs ago | 259 Views

BCC hails residents for paying bills

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mphoko trial moved to August

10 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Many COVID-19 deaths unreported'

10 hrs ago | 329 Views

'Defer schools opening'

10 hrs ago | 629 Views

Pelandaba residents fret over burst sewer

10 hrs ago | 54 Views

Teen kills friend, tries to hang self

10 hrs ago | 423 Views

Bosso negotiate with players' landlords

10 hrs ago | 178 Views

Dembare boss faces fraud charges

10 hrs ago | 118 Views

Victims sad Chimonyo died without facing gukurahundi genocide justice

10 hrs ago | 291 Views

Chimonyo: Gukurahundi follows him to the grave

10 hrs ago | 297 Views

Illicit financial flaws daunt RBZ

10 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Zanu-PF indiscipline fuels Covid-19 cases'

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

Boost for Sables' WC bid

10 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mthuli Ncube walks tightrope

10 hrs ago | 341 Views

Padenga delists, heads for VFEX

10 hrs ago | 70 Views

Govt dithers over radar acquisition

10 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Lt Gen Chimonyo

12 hrs ago | 620 Views

Three changes in Warriors starting lineup to face Malawi

12 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zimbabwe is winning over Covid-19 battle, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 536 Views

How I first met Sir Richard Branson - by Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 1144 Views

No replacement for Mnangagwa - Zivhu

14 hrs ago | 2514 Views

Zimbabwe reports 2,156 new COVID-19 infections, 56 deaths

24 hrs ago | 2750 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days