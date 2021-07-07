Man arrested for possession of murder victim's cellphone

News / National

by Staff reporter

A BULAWAYO man has been arrested after he was found in possession of a cellphone which belonged to a murder victim.Police, in a statement on Twitter said the man is suspected to have bought the cellphone which belonged to a man who was robbed and killed by two suspects who are in remand prison for other murder cases."On 29 June police in Bulawayo arrested a 35-year-old man after he was found in possession of a Hisense cellphone which was stolen through a robbery in which the suspects attacked and murdered the complainant, before stealing his cellphone."Police have since tracked the two suspects who are currently at Khami remand prison for two other separate murder cases. Members of the public are warned against buying second hand products without verifying their origin," read the statement.