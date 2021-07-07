News / National
Warriors, Mozambique draw in COSAFA clash
07 Jul 2021 at 16:30hrs | Views
WARRIORS coach Zdravko Logarusic felt a draw against Mozambique was a fair result in their goalless in their opening Cosafa Cup match played in Gqeberha on Wednesday afternoon.
Six-time Cosafa Cup winners Zimbabwe had a subdued game, with Mozambique playing more purposeful football.
"It's a good start, we did create chances and they created chances. I think at the end it's a fair result. I'm a bit unhappy we didn't win, but also a bit happy we didn't lose," said Logarusic.
Veteran goalkeeper Washington Arubi justified his return to the Warriors' set-up by making a first-minute save to deny Mozambique a goal.
Mozambique forced two corners inside the opening 10 minutes of the match, with the first coming after Arubi tipped a header from Novela over the bar in the eighth minute.
It took the Warriors a quarter of an hour to stitch passes together, with Bulawayo Chiefs' forward Farau Matare twice setting up Brian Banda and Ovidy Karuru, who fluffed both chances.
Just like the first-half, Mozambique were a constant threat to Zimbabwe's goal in the second stanza, but couldn't capitalise on their dominance.
The Warriors tried to catch their opponents on quick breaks, but their frontline was impotent.
Source - chronicle