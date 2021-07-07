Ariel credits hard work, discipline

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda has attributed his success and consistency at the club to hard work and discipline.Sibanda is the longest serving member of Highlanders with a playing career spanning over a decade at the Bulawayo giants.The reigning Goalkeeper of the Year said the treatment and the environment at Bosso has made him stay for such a long time."I think it is hard work, discipline and luck to have great teammates and coaches who always push me to work hard and try to make me a better goalkeeper."The treatment that the club has given me is the one that has made me stay this long and I have not received any offers from outside," said Sibanda.Sibanda kept 15 clean sheets for Highlanders in the 2019 PSL season and helped the team clinch the Chibuku Super Cup in the same year.Mangoye, as the player is fondly known, has converted 13 career penalties out of 14 attempts with one penalty saved by Tafadzwa Dube against Harare City in 2015.On his secret to this feat Sibanda said:"We also work a lot on penalties and finishing the ball into the net. We don't only dive, sometimes we play as strikers in training."Highlanders have been chasing the elusive Premier Soccer League title for over a decade and Sibanda is hoping for a different turn of fortunes."We are hoping things will be better this year. We know it will not come easy but i believe with the squad we have we will try."