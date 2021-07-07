Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman dumps lover in court

by Staff reporter
07 Jul 2021 at 21:02hrs | Views
A MAN who used to bash his live-in girlfriend whenever they argued at home will regret his unbecoming actions because his fed-up lover dumped him in court.

Regina Munyati of Mpopoma suburb said she could not bear the brunt of being bashed and insulted by her lover Danisa Mawindi and told presiding magistrate Prince Jeconia Ncube that she no longer loved him and was terminating the affair.

"He was treating me like a useless thing, would hit me with fists each time we had an argument. I had to desert our home and went to stay with my parents. Despite that he would come to my home begging me to forgive him. I turned down his demands, but he does not accept that I no longer love him and I do not want anything to do with him," said Regina.

Danisa also confronts her at her workplace and embarrasses her.

"He comes to my workplace. He would shout at me in front of my workmates and would demand the things he bought for me when we were staying together. When he encounters me with a man, he would insult him while claiming that I'm still his live-in girlfriend," said Regina.

Regina had to approach the civil court to apply for a protection order against her stalker.

In her founding affidavit she said: "I'm applying for a protection order against Danisa Mawindi who was my live-in lover. Sometime in April I had to desert our home and stayed with my parents because he used to beat me and insult me whenever we had an argument. He comes to my workplace and shouts obscenities at me while demanding things he bought me while were staying together. He is in the habit of ambushing me at my workplace and would follow me wherever I go and would spew insults at any man that talks to me while claiming that I'm still his lover," she said.

Danisa did not attend the court session forcing the magistrate to reserve her ruling on the case.

Source - bmetro

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

46 mins ago | 226 Views

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

46 mins ago | 226 Views

South African media condemned for 'censorship' as KZN protesters burn trucks

55 mins ago | 229 Views

Zanu-PF USA urges diasporans to vote

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe to reach Covid-19 herd immunity by December

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

3 Zimbabweans, 1 South African in trouble over illegal chrome deal

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Vaccines run out in Gweru

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chimonyo declared national hero

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Warriors fight back to draw

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

66 SA deportees test COVID-19 positive

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

ZANU PF DCC member misrepresents supporters as advocate

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Econet Wireless wins back-to-back Top Companies Award for 2021

8 hrs ago | 248 Views

KwaZulu Natal is burning, businesses shut due to protest action

10 hrs ago | 4904 Views

Jacob Zuma is receiving the politics of justice

10 hrs ago | 1457 Views

AmaZulu stadium in deplorable state

10 hrs ago | 754 Views

13 Zimbabwean footballers feature on Fifa21

10 hrs ago | 867 Views

Boss 'pimps out' married maid

10 hrs ago | 2477 Views

Dead man's spirit (mis) leads family in search

10 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Ndewere takes Mnangagwa to court

10 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Chamisa's MDC says Mnangagwa, Mswati are twins

10 hrs ago | 515 Views

Rights 'defenders' tell chiefs to 'stay in your lane'

10 hrs ago | 225 Views

City cremator accumulates R1m storage debt in SA

10 hrs ago | 259 Views

BCC hails residents for paying bills

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mphoko trial moved to August

10 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Many COVID-19 deaths unreported'

10 hrs ago | 330 Views

'Defer schools opening'

10 hrs ago | 629 Views

Pelandaba residents fret over burst sewer

10 hrs ago | 54 Views

Teen kills friend, tries to hang self

10 hrs ago | 423 Views

Bosso negotiate with players' landlords

10 hrs ago | 178 Views

Dembare boss faces fraud charges

10 hrs ago | 118 Views

Victims sad Chimonyo died without facing gukurahundi genocide justice

10 hrs ago | 291 Views

Chimonyo: Gukurahundi follows him to the grave

10 hrs ago | 298 Views

Illicit financial flaws daunt RBZ

10 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Zanu-PF indiscipline fuels Covid-19 cases'

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

Boost for Sables' WC bid

10 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mthuli Ncube walks tightrope

10 hrs ago | 342 Views

Padenga delists, heads for VFEX

10 hrs ago | 70 Views

Govt dithers over radar acquisition

10 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Lt Gen Chimonyo

12 hrs ago | 620 Views

Three changes in Warriors starting lineup to face Malawi

12 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zimbabwe is winning over Covid-19 battle, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 536 Views

How I first met Sir Richard Branson - by Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 1144 Views

No replacement for Mnangagwa - Zivhu

14 hrs ago | 2514 Views

Zimbabwe reports 2,156 new COVID-19 infections, 56 deaths

24 hrs ago | 2750 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days