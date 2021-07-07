Woman dumps lover in court

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MAN who used to bash his live-in girlfriend whenever they argued at home will regret his unbecoming actions because his fed-up lover dumped him in court.Regina Munyati of Mpopoma suburb said she could not bear the brunt of being bashed and insulted by her lover Danisa Mawindi and told presiding magistrate Prince Jeconia Ncube that she no longer loved him and was terminating the affair."He was treating me like a useless thing, would hit me with fists each time we had an argument. I had to desert our home and went to stay with my parents. Despite that he would come to my home begging me to forgive him. I turned down his demands, but he does not accept that I no longer love him and I do not want anything to do with him," said Regina.Danisa also confronts her at her workplace and embarrasses her."He comes to my workplace. He would shout at me in front of my workmates and would demand the things he bought for me when we were staying together. When he encounters me with a man, he would insult him while claiming that I'm still his live-in girlfriend," said Regina.Regina had to approach the civil court to apply for a protection order against her stalker.In her founding affidavit she said: "I'm applying for a protection order against Danisa Mawindi who was my live-in lover. Sometime in April I had to desert our home and stayed with my parents because he used to beat me and insult me whenever we had an argument. He comes to my workplace and shouts obscenities at me while demanding things he bought me while were staying together. He is in the habit of ambushing me at my workplace and would follow me wherever I go and would spew insults at any man that talks to me while claiming that I'm still his lover," she said.Danisa did not attend the court session forcing the magistrate to reserve her ruling on the case.