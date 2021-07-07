Man (74) poisoned at lobola meeting

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 74-YEAR-0LD Guruve man allegedly drank a poisoned opaque beer and died on the spot while planning the lobola of his young brothers daughter on Sunday.

Job Mujeri of Chimanikire village died after he drank a super Chibuku which he got from his young brother Leon Mujeri (43).Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the case."I can confirm a sudden death case in Guruve where Job Mujeri died after drinking a suspected poisoned super Chibuku from his brother Leon and we are currently investigating the matter," Dhliwayo said.Allegations are that Job went to his young brother's homestead for a family discussion since Leon's daughter was about to be married.Leon gave his brother a bottle of Chibuku which he drank alone.After drinking the Chibuku he started vomiting blood and died in a toilet.Police warned people to respect human life and avoid food poisoning.