Man (74) poisoned at lobola meeting

by Simbarashe Sithole
A 74-YEAR-0LD Guruve man allegedly drank a poisoned opaque beer and died on the spot while planning the lobola of his young brothers daughter on Sunday.


Job Mujeri of Chimanikire village died after he drank a super Chibuku which he got from his young brother Leon Mujeri (43).

Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a sudden death case in Guruve where Job Mujeri died after drinking a suspected poisoned super Chibuku from his brother Leon and we are currently investigating the matter," Dhliwayo said.

Allegations are that Job went to his young brother's homestead for a family discussion since Leon's daughter was about to be married.

Leon gave his brother a bottle of Chibuku which he drank alone.

After drinking the Chibuku he started vomiting blood  and died in a toilet.

Police warned people to respect human life and avoid food poisoning.

Source - Byo24news

