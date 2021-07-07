Latest News Editor's Choice


Early Day capacitates young climate change reporters

by Paul Ndou
07 Jul 2021 at 22:55hrs | Views
Early Day, a local youth led organization that seeks to foster for the empowerment of youth, women and disabled persons in matters of sustainable development, environment and climate change through media engagement last week conducted a two day training workshop for young journalists. The Programme is being implemented with the support from Global Greengrants Fund(GGF). 


The capacity building workshop held on 24th-25th June 2021, received a partnering support from the Climate Change Management Department (CCMD), Environment Management Agency (EMA) and The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists(ZUJ). 

In an interview with Early Day's  Executive Director, Mr Tendai Guvamombe said the two day workshop was to raise awareness and capacitate young journalists on matters of environment and climate change reporting. 

"The workshop is part of Early Day Programme to bring sensitization and raising awareness to young climate change and environment reporters. Capacity building is key to ensure good  environment reporting." 

At least more than 30 young reporters from different tertiary institutions and universities participated during the Zoom training workshop. 

According to Guvamombe, local journalists are hyped with political and entertainment stories while neglecting environment and climate change issues. Hence the need to remind them of their role in raising climate change awareness to the public. 

"As Early Day we realized that many local journalists were focussing more on political and entertainment events hence are forgetting to conscientize the general public about environmental conservation and raising awareness on Climate change which has become topical around the globe," he added.

Source - Byo24news

