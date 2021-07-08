Ministers attack war veterans chairman

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Mashonaland Central Minister of provincial affairs Monica Mavhunga together with Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe who is also the incumbent ZANU PF chairperson have allegedly teamed up to attack War veterans association chairperson for Mash Central Sam Parirenyatwa.

Parinyatwa is reported to be giving Kazembe torid time since he has shown interest to dislodge him on the looming provincial elections.Kazembe and Mavhunga who are allies are reportedly mobilizing war veterans from the ZANU PF league which is a rival camp to the association and has since been stopped by the executive to sign a petition of vote of no confidence to Parirenyatwa.However, there is resistance from war vet association members who are supporting their leaders."We know Kazembe and Mavhunga are using their ministerial powers to tarnish Pari since he is going to contest Kazembe on the Chairmanship hence the two want him to be booted out by war veterans from the league but that is not possible," said a war vet from the association.Another war veteran from the league said Pari was corrupt after he allegedly took pigs meant for war veterans."We are not happy with Parirenyatwa because he took pigs last year meant for war veterans and used them for his own use hence we are writing a petition," said the source.Kazembe who has been accused of using the police to block other aspiring candidates could neither confirm nor deny the allegations."You never write good about Kazembe just write what you want," said the emotional Kazembe.Mavhunga could not be reached for comment as her mobile phone went unanswered.Contacted for comment Parirenyatwa said the issue of pigs was a nation wide project and did not fully materialize due to Covid19 lockdown."The issue of pigs was a Nationwide project which was affected by covid 1lockdown measures and I did not convert them to my own use as alleged." he said."As for my aspirations I have not shown my interest so if there are chances of blocking me I am still surprised because I am still quiet."Mashonaland CentraI province and Manicaland are boiling with factionalism.