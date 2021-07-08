BREAKING: Another Gukurahundi Commander dies

News / National

by Shelton Muchena/Simbarashe Sithole

Decorated Zimbabwe National Army commander Edzai Absolom Chanyuka Chimonyo has died after a long fight with cancer, the announcement was made by The Presidential spokesman Mr George Charamba through his Twitter handle account."Chimonyo succeeded the late former 5th Brigade Commander Perrance Shiri as the Commander during Gukurahundi genocide.He was the current commander of the Zimbabwe National Army. He assumed his current position on the 18th of December 2017 when he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant-General by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He took over from General Philip Valerio Sibanda, who was promoted to be the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (CDF)Before he was appointed as the Commander of the ZNA, Chimonyo was on secondment to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Tanzania.