Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'West must desist from lecturing Zimbabwe on democracy'

by Staff reporter
08 Jul 2021 at 11:09hrs | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has again warned Western countries to desist from lecturing Zimbabwe on the need to uphold human rights as the same states were involved in worse abuses against their citizens.

Mnangagwa was speaking Wednesday at the State House where he was bidding farewell to Zimbabwe's ambassador to the United Nations, Albert Chimbindi, and Ambassador-designate to Mozambique Victor Matemadanda.
 

Chimbindi replaces Fredrick Shava who was recently appointed Foreign Minister while Matemadanda replaces the late Douglas Nyikayaramba who died early this year.

Addressing journalists, Mnangagwa said the world was divided into various factions with the West forming the elite "Big Boys Club".

However, he bemoaned there was no criteria for choosing who should join this exclusive club.

"There is no criteria of choosing, but they choose themselves," Mnangagwa regretted.

"The first group of big boys is the G7 who say they have the seven biggest economies in the world, whether that is true or not but that is what they say. They meet as a group of seven, they determine what development thrust the world must follow and what influence they must have in the development of the entire world.

"Then beyond the G7, there is the G20, the G7 will now expand and look at other nations or economies which they feel are coming up and should not be allowed to be free, so they harness and expand the Group of 7 into a group of 20."

The G7 countries are the US Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the UK.

"On the issues of human rights, I told my ambassadors that one weapon which the big boys use is the question of human rights. They ignore human rights violations in their own backyards, in their own countries, in their own jurisdictions.

"But they go around talking about human rights violations in developing countries when there are worse human rights happening in the jurisdictions of these major countries."

Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe waged a protracted liberation struggle to bring majority rule and ensure human rights flourish.

"We suffered under human rights violation of oppression for decades and we had to go to war to bring democracy, so we cherish it. No one can lecture us about democracy."

He added: "He (Chimbindi) is going to New York at the United Nations, and I briefed him that there are three pillars that are critically important at the United Nations. The first pillar is that of peace and security that occupies most of the work at the United Nations. The world is divided on the issue of peace and security."

"We in Zimbabwe suffered under human rights of oppression for decades, for centuries and we had to go to war in order to have democracy in our country. So, we cherish, and no one can lecture us on our democracy.

"So, you must be aware of that issue. Again they (West) must be aware that as SADC, we stand together on issues of that nature and with AU. But we mustn't be bulldozed by the big boys because they have worse human rights violations in their own jurisdictions."

Turning to sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West at the turn of the century because of the government's bad human rights record, Mnangagwa claimed Zimbabweans had managed to survive because of the support from SADC and some AU member states.

"As far as Zimbabwe is concerned, under the current economic environment we are living in, over two decades of sanctions imposed by the big boys, Zimbabwe is surviving on the basis of three issues, attending to our own domestic resources to survive.

"Secondly, the support we receive in our own region as SADC, both at the economic and political level, and thirdly, under the auspices of the AU," he said.

"Beyond that, we have other countries at the United Nations that have not imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe. So, we continue to relate to them. So, on matters of development my Ambassador (Matemadanda) should not think that the G7 will ever think about promoting Zimbabwe, he must realise that our survival is based on our own resources, support by SADC, support by the AU, and bilateral relations with other countries."

Source - newzimbabwe

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

47 mins ago | 229 Views

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

47 mins ago | 229 Views

South African media condemned for 'censorship' as KZN protesters burn trucks

56 mins ago | 231 Views

Zanu-PF USA urges diasporans to vote

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe to reach Covid-19 herd immunity by December

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

3 Zimbabweans, 1 South African in trouble over illegal chrome deal

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Vaccines run out in Gweru

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chimonyo declared national hero

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Warriors fight back to draw

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

66 SA deportees test COVID-19 positive

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

ZANU PF DCC member misrepresents supporters as advocate

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Econet Wireless wins back-to-back Top Companies Award for 2021

8 hrs ago | 248 Views

KwaZulu Natal is burning, businesses shut due to protest action

10 hrs ago | 4907 Views

Jacob Zuma is receiving the politics of justice

10 hrs ago | 1457 Views

AmaZulu stadium in deplorable state

10 hrs ago | 754 Views

13 Zimbabwean footballers feature on Fifa21

10 hrs ago | 867 Views

Boss 'pimps out' married maid

10 hrs ago | 2478 Views

Dead man's spirit (mis) leads family in search

10 hrs ago | 1842 Views

Ndewere takes Mnangagwa to court

10 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Chamisa's MDC says Mnangagwa, Mswati are twins

10 hrs ago | 516 Views

Rights 'defenders' tell chiefs to 'stay in your lane'

10 hrs ago | 225 Views

City cremator accumulates R1m storage debt in SA

10 hrs ago | 259 Views

BCC hails residents for paying bills

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mphoko trial moved to August

10 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Many COVID-19 deaths unreported'

10 hrs ago | 330 Views

'Defer schools opening'

10 hrs ago | 629 Views

Pelandaba residents fret over burst sewer

10 hrs ago | 54 Views

Teen kills friend, tries to hang self

10 hrs ago | 423 Views

Bosso negotiate with players' landlords

10 hrs ago | 178 Views

Dembare boss faces fraud charges

10 hrs ago | 118 Views

Victims sad Chimonyo died without facing gukurahundi genocide justice

10 hrs ago | 291 Views

Chimonyo: Gukurahundi follows him to the grave

10 hrs ago | 298 Views

Illicit financial flaws daunt RBZ

10 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Zanu-PF indiscipline fuels Covid-19 cases'

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

Boost for Sables' WC bid

10 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mthuli Ncube walks tightrope

10 hrs ago | 342 Views

Padenga delists, heads for VFEX

10 hrs ago | 70 Views

Govt dithers over radar acquisition

10 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Lt Gen Chimonyo

12 hrs ago | 620 Views

Three changes in Warriors starting lineup to face Malawi

12 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zimbabwe is winning over Covid-19 battle, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 536 Views

How I first met Sir Richard Branson - by Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 1144 Views

No replacement for Mnangagwa - Zivhu

14 hrs ago | 2514 Views

Zimbabwe reports 2,156 new COVID-19 infections, 56 deaths

24 hrs ago | 2750 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days