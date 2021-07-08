Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2 million more vaccine jabs arrive today in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
08 Jul 2021 at 11:10hrs | Views
The largest single Covid-19 vaccine order, two million doses, arrives today to ensure that the national vaccination programme can be quickly accelerated as the country enforces a lockdown tightening to combat a third wave of increased infection.

So far 2,26 million doses have arrived, the last 500 000 doses just under two weeks ago so today's order almost doubles the total vaccine imports to 4,26 million.

That last shipment of 500 000 was enough to start the wider vaccination programme targeting border towns, hotspots, agricultural depots and major markets where the health authorities wanted priority vaccinations.

Yesterday, Zimbabwe saw its worst day so far in the third wave, with 2 264 new cases and 34 deaths counterbalanced by 706 recoveries Since the first case in March last year, Zimbabwe has recorded 60 227 cases, 42 330 recoveries and 1 973 deaths.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care yesterday confirmed that the 2 million doses would arrive at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport this afternoon. The doses are expected to make inroads into the demand by millions of Zimbabweans who have been seeking the jab, particularly in border towns and areas that have been declared as hotspots.

Current hotspot areas include Kariba, Chidamoyo, Karoi, Chinhoyi, Guruve, Marondera, Murehwa, Chiredzi, Masvingo, Kwekwe, Harare and three areas of Bulawayo, Northern Suburbs, Nkulumane, Emakhandeni.

Last week, President Mnangagwa ordered the mass vaccination of people in these areas including tobacco, cotton and GMB depots as well as all market places across the country.

"The vaccination exercise is very good and it will ensure that we all get the jab. However, most centres have not had the first dose so only the people at market places have been getting priority but we are waiting for our turn as well. I hope that I will get the opportunity soon," said Ms Anna Mavhura from Epworth.

Mr Answered Musindo from Mount Pleasant said more vaccines should be distributed to all clinics to ensure that all Zimbabweans can have easy access. He said people were no longer sceptical about the vaccines as shown by the long queues of people looking for the first dose.

Parirenyatwa Hospital is now dealing with the queues by using a booking system, so that people only have to visit three times, to make the booking and then for each of the two jabs. By Tuesday evening, 807 633 people had received their first dose of the vaccine while 574 934 people had received both doses. Besides the 500 000 received last week, Government has purchased 1,2 million Sinovac vaccines from China for the first major commercial order.

Another 400 000 Sinopharm doses were received as a gift from the Chinese Government and an additional 35 000 from the Government of India.

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces also received a donation of 100 000 Sinopharm doses from the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) while another consignment of 25 000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V was received from Diamond producer Alrosa, last month.

The country needs 20 million vaccine doses to vaccinate 60 percent of the total population. After today's major catch-up order, a supply chain has been put in place to bring in around 1,5 million doses a month.

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

47 mins ago | 230 Views

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

47 mins ago | 230 Views

South African media condemned for 'censorship' as KZN protesters burn trucks

56 mins ago | 231 Views

Zanu-PF USA urges diasporans to vote

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe to reach Covid-19 herd immunity by December

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

3 Zimbabweans, 1 South African in trouble over illegal chrome deal

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Vaccines run out in Gweru

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chimonyo declared national hero

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Warriors fight back to draw

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

66 SA deportees test COVID-19 positive

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

ZANU PF DCC member misrepresents supporters as advocate

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Econet Wireless wins back-to-back Top Companies Award for 2021

8 hrs ago | 248 Views

KwaZulu Natal is burning, businesses shut due to protest action

10 hrs ago | 4907 Views

Jacob Zuma is receiving the politics of justice

10 hrs ago | 1457 Views

AmaZulu stadium in deplorable state

10 hrs ago | 754 Views

13 Zimbabwean footballers feature on Fifa21

10 hrs ago | 867 Views

Boss 'pimps out' married maid

10 hrs ago | 2478 Views

Dead man's spirit (mis) leads family in search

10 hrs ago | 1842 Views

Ndewere takes Mnangagwa to court

10 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Chamisa's MDC says Mnangagwa, Mswati are twins

10 hrs ago | 516 Views

Rights 'defenders' tell chiefs to 'stay in your lane'

10 hrs ago | 225 Views

City cremator accumulates R1m storage debt in SA

10 hrs ago | 259 Views

BCC hails residents for paying bills

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mphoko trial moved to August

10 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Many COVID-19 deaths unreported'

10 hrs ago | 330 Views

'Defer schools opening'

10 hrs ago | 629 Views

Pelandaba residents fret over burst sewer

10 hrs ago | 54 Views

Teen kills friend, tries to hang self

10 hrs ago | 424 Views

Bosso negotiate with players' landlords

10 hrs ago | 178 Views

Dembare boss faces fraud charges

10 hrs ago | 118 Views

Victims sad Chimonyo died without facing gukurahundi genocide justice

10 hrs ago | 291 Views

Chimonyo: Gukurahundi follows him to the grave

10 hrs ago | 298 Views

Illicit financial flaws daunt RBZ

10 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Zanu-PF indiscipline fuels Covid-19 cases'

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

Boost for Sables' WC bid

10 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mthuli Ncube walks tightrope

10 hrs ago | 342 Views

Padenga delists, heads for VFEX

10 hrs ago | 70 Views

Govt dithers over radar acquisition

10 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Lt Gen Chimonyo

12 hrs ago | 620 Views

Three changes in Warriors starting lineup to face Malawi

12 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zimbabwe is winning over Covid-19 battle, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 537 Views

How I first met Sir Richard Branson - by Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 1145 Views

No replacement for Mnangagwa - Zivhu

14 hrs ago | 2514 Views

Zimbabwe reports 2,156 new COVID-19 infections, 56 deaths

24 hrs ago | 2750 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days