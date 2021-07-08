Another Granvia crash kills 3

News / National

by Staff reporter

THREE people died while 15 others were injured after a Toyota Granvia burst a tyre and overturned about 70km from Bulawayo on the Victoria Falls highway yesterday, the second such accident involving a Granvia and a burst tyre this week.Mpilo Central Hospital's casualty ward in Bulawayo was last night the destination for limited numbers of relatives coming to see the injured. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi gave the bare outline of the accident yesterday."The Toyota Granvia which had 18 occupants burst one of its tyres resulting in three passengers being killed on the spot while 15 others were injured at the 70km peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road. We are still conducting investigations into the accident and we will release more details as our officers are still attending the scene."