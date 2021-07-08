Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

36 vie for High Court judges vacancies

by Staff reporter
08 Jul 2021 at 11:11hrs | Views
Thirty-six candidates, among them regional magistrates and lawyers are jostling to fill the nine vacant positions of judges of the High Court bench, according to the list of nominated candidates shortlisted for the public interviews on July 26.

The interviews are coming after the invitation to members of the public and to the President last month, to nominate suitably qualified persons to be appointed as judges of the High Court, in terms of section 180 (4) of the Constitution.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) received 36 valid nominations and the interviews are expected to run for three days up to July 28.

Some notable names in the race include two judges from the Labour Court Justices Rogers Manyangadze and Euna Makamure, chief magistrate Mr Munamato Mutevedzi, Industry and Commerce legal advisor Mr Never Katiyo, Zimra director of legal services Ms Florence Jambwa, Zimpapers legal secretary Mrs Daphine Tomana, Mr Joseph Chilimbe, PSMAS company secretary Mr Cosmas Mukwesha, Civil Aviation Association of Zimbabwe corporate secretary Mrs Bertha Muzangaza and Consolidated Diamond Company of Zimbabwe legal secretary Samukeliso Ndebele.

Also in the list are Harare regional magistrates Mr Godwin Chizhande, Mrs Sandra Mupindu and Mrs Letwin Rwodzi, Chitungwiza regional magistrate Mrs Estere Chivasa, Gokwe regional magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere, Rusape regional magistrate Mrs Lucy-Anne Mungwari, Hwange regional magistrate Mr Collet Ncube and Botswana-based magistrate Siziba Sijabuliso, Lawyers from the private practice invited for the interviews are Mr Joel Mambara, Tafirenyika Chiwaridzo, Catherine Kate Bachi-Mzawazi, Elias Zanondoga Mapendere, Simba Mawere, Bongani Ndlovu, Ishmael Mugwagwa and Leon Tagarira Muringani.

Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission executive secretary Delis Mazambani and former top cop Smart Mirirai were also shortlisted.

From the NGO sector Ms Noria Mashumba, Victor Matinde and Dudzai Judith Zuyu will be contesting for judges' position at the higher court.

JSC deputy secretary Elijah Makomo, Bulawayo-based High Court registrar Mr Gibson Mandaza, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs director Mr Charles Manhiri and two officers from the Attorney-General's officer Mr Samuel Deme and James Mukaratirwa complete the list of the nominated candidates for the interviews.

Source - the herald

