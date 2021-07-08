Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe removes Sadc visa requirement

by Staff reporter
08 Jul 2021 at 11:12hrs | Views
Zimbabwe has become the first country to exempt all SADC Member States from visa requirements, taking the lead in the region as part of accelerated efforts to operationalise the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

African countries are relaxing visa rules for each other to boost trade and tourism facilitated by the historic free trade agreement, AfCFTA, ratified by African Union (AU) member states.

Zimbabwe is also stepping up its engagement with other countries in tourism exchange through the Kaza UniVisa which is available to 65 nations which allows visitors to Zimbabwe and Zambia unlimited access to the two countries over a period of 30 days.

In a statement last night, the outgoing chair of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO), Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava gave some details of the journey travelled by the organ under Zimbabwe's chairmanship.

"Regarding the implementation of the visa exemption among SADC Member States and the facilitation of free movement of SADC citizens within the region, I wish to highlight that Zimbabwe is the first and only country that has exempted all SADC Member States from visa requirements, other SADC Member States are undertaking internal processes to ensure that SADC citizens can travel freely in the region."

"It may also be recalled that as part of SADC's broader regional integration agenda, efforts towards a SADC UNIVISA are ongoing," said Minister Shava.

"I am happy to note that through the efforts of our Ministry of Home Affairs and cultural heritage and the Department of Immigration, Zimbabwe is now part of the five countries that are part of the UNIVISA pilot project."

The AfCFTA is the strategic framework for delivering on Africa's goal for inclusive and sustainable development and is a concrete manifestation of the Pan-African drive.

During yesterday's virtual meeting Zimbabwe was represented by Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Minister of State for National Security Owen Ncube, Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe and other senior Government officials.

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

48 mins ago | 231 Views

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

48 mins ago | 231 Views

South African media condemned for 'censorship' as KZN protesters burn trucks

57 mins ago | 232 Views

Zanu-PF USA urges diasporans to vote

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe to reach Covid-19 herd immunity by December

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

3 Zimbabweans, 1 South African in trouble over illegal chrome deal

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Vaccines run out in Gweru

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chimonyo declared national hero

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Warriors fight back to draw

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

66 SA deportees test COVID-19 positive

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

ZANU PF DCC member misrepresents supporters as advocate

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Econet Wireless wins back-to-back Top Companies Award for 2021

8 hrs ago | 248 Views

KwaZulu Natal is burning, businesses shut due to protest action

10 hrs ago | 4907 Views

Jacob Zuma is receiving the politics of justice

10 hrs ago | 1457 Views

AmaZulu stadium in deplorable state

10 hrs ago | 754 Views

13 Zimbabwean footballers feature on Fifa21

10 hrs ago | 867 Views

Boss 'pimps out' married maid

10 hrs ago | 2479 Views

Dead man's spirit (mis) leads family in search

10 hrs ago | 1842 Views

Ndewere takes Mnangagwa to court

10 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Chamisa's MDC says Mnangagwa, Mswati are twins

10 hrs ago | 516 Views

Rights 'defenders' tell chiefs to 'stay in your lane'

10 hrs ago | 225 Views

City cremator accumulates R1m storage debt in SA

10 hrs ago | 259 Views

BCC hails residents for paying bills

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mphoko trial moved to August

10 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Many COVID-19 deaths unreported'

10 hrs ago | 330 Views

'Defer schools opening'

10 hrs ago | 629 Views

Pelandaba residents fret over burst sewer

10 hrs ago | 54 Views

Teen kills friend, tries to hang self

10 hrs ago | 424 Views

Bosso negotiate with players' landlords

10 hrs ago | 178 Views

Dembare boss faces fraud charges

10 hrs ago | 118 Views

Victims sad Chimonyo died without facing gukurahundi genocide justice

10 hrs ago | 291 Views

Chimonyo: Gukurahundi follows him to the grave

10 hrs ago | 298 Views

Illicit financial flaws daunt RBZ

10 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Zanu-PF indiscipline fuels Covid-19 cases'

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

Boost for Sables' WC bid

10 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mthuli Ncube walks tightrope

10 hrs ago | 342 Views

Padenga delists, heads for VFEX

10 hrs ago | 70 Views

Govt dithers over radar acquisition

10 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Lt Gen Chimonyo

12 hrs ago | 620 Views

Three changes in Warriors starting lineup to face Malawi

12 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zimbabwe is winning over Covid-19 battle, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 537 Views

How I first met Sir Richard Branson - by Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 1145 Views

No replacement for Mnangagwa - Zivhu

14 hrs ago | 2514 Views

Zimbabwe reports 2,156 new COVID-19 infections, 56 deaths

24 hrs ago | 2750 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days