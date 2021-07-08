Latest News Editor's Choice


'Mysterious stones' cause havoc in Kwekwe homes

by Staff reporter
08 Jul 2021 at 11:13hrs | Views
RESIDENTS of Mbizo Section 10 in Kwekwe are living in fear following a spate of mysterious stones which are falling on rooftops.

The whole neighbourhood was frightened when stones whose origin could not be established, fell on five houses breaking some asbestos sheets and window panes.

The stones come in various shapes and sizes with some as big as farm bricks.

Ward 12 Councillor, Washington Moyo confirmed the incident that happened between Tuesday and Thursday last week.

"Yes, I can confirm that there is such an incident in my ward. I received calls from one of the affected families and they narrated to me what happened. I even went there myself and I saw the houses with broken asbestos sheets and window panes," said Cllr Moyo.

He said the source of the stones remains a mystery adding he had since asked the Kwekwe City Natural Disaster Management department to look into the matter. When a Chronicle news crew visited the area, some residents prevented them from taking pictures of the damaged houses.

Those who spoke to the media said they were living in fear as the source of the stones remains a mystery. Mrs Mercy Takundwa said her house was one of the affected.

"I was bathing when it happened. At first, I thought there were people who were throwing stones since it was during the night. I was too frightened to go out and investigate as I thought there were thieves who wanted to attack us when we got out," said Mrs Takundwa.

She said she later went out when she heard her neighbours making noise outside.

"When I got out that is when I discovered that about four more houses had also been attacked," said Mrs Takundwa. Another resident who only identified herself as a Mrs Zikhali said the stones could be seen moving but not the source.

"The stones could fall during the night and even during the day. What is shocking is that one could see the stones but could not see where they came from. Everyone is living in fear," said Mrs Zikhali.

She said it was not the first time that they have experienced such a mystery as the same thing happened about ten years ago.

"I have been staying at this house for more than 10 years now, it once happened sometime back but it affected only two houses or so. This time it came stronger and affected many houses," she said.

Another woman who identified herself as Mrs Moyo said her vehicle was almost smashed.

"I had to move my car as it almost had its windows smashed by the stones. My roof was left with a huge hole. The same rock almost hit a woman who was in the house who was holding her baby," she said.

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days