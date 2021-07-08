Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'IDs for Zimsec candidates not urgent'

by Staff reporter
08 Jul 2021 at 11:15hrs | Views
ACTING Registrar-General (RG) Henry Machiri has said there is no urgency for issuance of identity cards to Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) candidates at public schools since they were not a pre-requisite on registration.

This follows a demand by lawyer Tinashe Chinopfukutwa of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights for the RG to provide a plan on how his department would clear the country's backlog on national identity cards.

In a letter dated July 5, 2021, in response to Chinopfukutwa's request, Machiri said the Registry Department had been prioritising private school candidates to get identity cards up to Monday this week.

"It should be noted that the Civil Registry Department was prioritising private students (those attending private colleges) and those wishing to register for examinations at designated centres across the country," Machiri stated in the letter.

"Majority of students attending formal schools are allowed to sit for examination without the requirement of an identity card. The days which are set aside were meant to serve as a mop-up for those still in need of identity cards for examinations."

He said the registry would carry out a mobile registration exercise later this year to clear the backlog.

"All Civil Registry offices have been instructed to serve students only until July 5. We expect to register all the students in the category already stated.

"The public will be attended to normally after July 5 and the backlog in the general populace will be attended to in the national mobile registration exercise planned for later this year. In the meantime we are mobilising resources to carry out this national exercise."

Machiri said the COVID-19 lockdowns had contributed to accumulation of backlogs in the issuance of personal and national registration documents.

In September last year, the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission launched an inquiry into access to documentation and noted that at least two million people were failing to obtain identity documents.

Government said it was facing critical shortages of consumables to enhance issuance of national identification documents.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

48 mins ago | 232 Views

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

48 mins ago | 232 Views

South African media condemned for 'censorship' as KZN protesters burn trucks

58 mins ago | 237 Views

Zanu-PF USA urges diasporans to vote

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe to reach Covid-19 herd immunity by December

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

3 Zimbabweans, 1 South African in trouble over illegal chrome deal

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Vaccines run out in Gweru

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chimonyo declared national hero

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Warriors fight back to draw

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

66 SA deportees test COVID-19 positive

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

ZANU PF DCC member misrepresents supporters as advocate

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Econet Wireless wins back-to-back Top Companies Award for 2021

8 hrs ago | 248 Views

KwaZulu Natal is burning, businesses shut due to protest action

10 hrs ago | 4908 Views

Jacob Zuma is receiving the politics of justice

10 hrs ago | 1457 Views

AmaZulu stadium in deplorable state

10 hrs ago | 754 Views

13 Zimbabwean footballers feature on Fifa21

10 hrs ago | 868 Views

Boss 'pimps out' married maid

10 hrs ago | 2479 Views

Dead man's spirit (mis) leads family in search

10 hrs ago | 1843 Views

Ndewere takes Mnangagwa to court

10 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Chamisa's MDC says Mnangagwa, Mswati are twins

10 hrs ago | 516 Views

Rights 'defenders' tell chiefs to 'stay in your lane'

10 hrs ago | 227 Views

City cremator accumulates R1m storage debt in SA

10 hrs ago | 259 Views

BCC hails residents for paying bills

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mphoko trial moved to August

10 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Many COVID-19 deaths unreported'

10 hrs ago | 330 Views

'Defer schools opening'

10 hrs ago | 629 Views

Pelandaba residents fret over burst sewer

10 hrs ago | 54 Views

Teen kills friend, tries to hang self

10 hrs ago | 424 Views

Bosso negotiate with players' landlords

10 hrs ago | 178 Views

Dembare boss faces fraud charges

10 hrs ago | 118 Views

Victims sad Chimonyo died without facing gukurahundi genocide justice

10 hrs ago | 291 Views

Chimonyo: Gukurahundi follows him to the grave

10 hrs ago | 298 Views

Illicit financial flaws daunt RBZ

10 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Zanu-PF indiscipline fuels Covid-19 cases'

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

Boost for Sables' WC bid

10 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mthuli Ncube walks tightrope

10 hrs ago | 342 Views

Padenga delists, heads for VFEX

10 hrs ago | 70 Views

Govt dithers over radar acquisition

11 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Lt Gen Chimonyo

12 hrs ago | 620 Views

Three changes in Warriors starting lineup to face Malawi

12 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zimbabwe is winning over Covid-19 battle, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 537 Views

How I first met Sir Richard Branson - by Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 1145 Views

No replacement for Mnangagwa - Zivhu

14 hrs ago | 2514 Views

Zimbabwe reports 2,156 new COVID-19 infections, 56 deaths

24 hrs ago | 2750 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days