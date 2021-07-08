Latest News Editor's Choice


'G7 countries won't help Zimbabwe'

by Staff reporter
08 Jul 2021 at 11:19hrs | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said Zimbabwe should not expect any help from the Western countries that imposed sanctions on Harare.

Speaking after sending off former Zanu-PF national commissar Victor Matemadanda to represent Zimbabwe in neighbouring Mozambique and Zimbabwe's representative to the United Nations, Albert Chimbindi, Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe was relying on Sadc, the African Union and other friendly countries for bailout.

He said it was unlikely that the group of seven (G7) countries would chip in.

Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States form the G7.

Most of the Western countries imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe at the turn of the millennium in protest over the deteriorating human rights situation in the country under the late former President Robert Mugabe.

"Beyond that, we have other countries at the United Nations that have not imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe, so we continue to relate to them," Mnangagwa said.

"On matters of development, my ambassador should not think that the G7 will ever think about promoting Zimbabwe. He must realise that our survival is based on our own resources, support in Sadc, support by AU and bilateral relations with other countries."

After assuming office in November 2017 following a military coup, Mnangagwa has been trying to engage the West to end decades of sanctions on Zimbabwe, but the deteriorating human rights situation under his leadership has stood in the way.

In reassigning Matemadanda, Mnangagwa said the former party commissar should assure Mozambican people of Zimbabwe's solidarity despite its capacity to assist having been affected by the sanctions.

"He (Matemadanda) must assure our brothers and sisters in Mozambique that Zimbabwe stands solidly with Mozambique on the challenges they are facing," Mnangagwa said.

Matemadanda was assigned as Zimbabwe's top diplomat in the neighbouring country under unclear circumstances.

The new post saw him surrender his influential positions, that include Defence deputy minister, politburo member, legislator as well as war veterans' association secretary-general.

Zanu-PF sources said he was a victim of the party's factional fights.

Matemadanda yesterday told NewsDay that he would only comment on his new role when he gets to his new office.

Source - newsday

