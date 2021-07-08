Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kuvimba mining produces 311kgs gold

by Staff Reporter
08 Jul 2021 at 14:12hrs | Views
Kuvimba Mining House subsidiary, Fredda Rebecca Gold Mine has produced another milestone of  311kilogrammes of gold in  June, which is the first for the mining firm.

The achievement has been attributed to huge investment in mining equipment by new shareholders who are aiming to achieve government's USD 12 billion mining economy by 2023.

Kuvimba Mining House owns Freda Rebecca Gold Mine, Shamva Gold Mine, Jena mine, Elvington mine, Great Dyke Investments (platinum), Zim Alloys Bindura Nickel Corporation, among other mining ventures.

The 311kgs for June has surpassed the May production figures by 11kgs.

Kuvimba Chief Operating Officer Cobus Bronn said production of 311kg is 11% above budget.

"Freda Rebecca Gold Mine exceeded May's record production of 300kg by producing 311kg of Gold for June 2021. This is 15% above budget, and this shows the company is moving in the right trajectory," he said.

With such production figures, sources say employees are due to a Chairman's bonus for surpassing the target and breaking the record production of the mine in as many years.

Before takeover, Fredda Rebecca was producing 150kilogrammes of the yellow metal and the 311 killogrammes is the first time for the mine.

Kuvimba, which is owned 65% by government while the remaining 35% is held by a consortium of invstors, is targeting to do one tonne of gold monthly in the next three years which will be complemented by Shamva Gold mine which is on course to reach 400 kilogrammes monthly by December 2022.

"Kuvimba's exploration on Shamva mine shows that there will be a super pit which will be producing in excess of 400kgs a month," said Bronn.

Bindura Nickel Corporation, Shamva Gold Mine, Jena Mine, Elvington Mine, Zim Alloys, Greak Dyke Investments are part of the Kuvimba Mining House and its gold sector employs 4000 people.

Jena mine is on target to produce 75kilogrammes a month by December 2021 from the current 25kilogrammes and when Kuvimba took over it was producing 7kilogrammes bringing life to Jena community.

Zim Alloys is out of judicial management and is it expected to resume lumpy and fines chrome ore before September 2021 with a production target of 600 thousand tonnes of chrome within five years bringing Gweru and Mutorashanga to life.

Kuvimba declared a USD5.2 million dividend last month and shareholders are expecting more in the near future.

Source - Byo24News

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

49 mins ago | 234 Views

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

49 mins ago | 234 Views

South African media condemned for 'censorship' as KZN protesters burn trucks

58 mins ago | 240 Views

Zanu-PF USA urges diasporans to vote

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe to reach Covid-19 herd immunity by December

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

3 Zimbabweans, 1 South African in trouble over illegal chrome deal

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Vaccines run out in Gweru

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chimonyo declared national hero

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Warriors fight back to draw

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

66 SA deportees test COVID-19 positive

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

ZANU PF DCC member misrepresents supporters as advocate

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Econet Wireless wins back-to-back Top Companies Award for 2021

8 hrs ago | 248 Views

KwaZulu Natal is burning, businesses shut due to protest action

10 hrs ago | 4911 Views

Jacob Zuma is receiving the politics of justice

10 hrs ago | 1457 Views

AmaZulu stadium in deplorable state

10 hrs ago | 754 Views

13 Zimbabwean footballers feature on Fifa21

10 hrs ago | 869 Views

Boss 'pimps out' married maid

10 hrs ago | 2479 Views

Dead man's spirit (mis) leads family in search

10 hrs ago | 1843 Views

Ndewere takes Mnangagwa to court

10 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Chamisa's MDC says Mnangagwa, Mswati are twins

10 hrs ago | 516 Views

Rights 'defenders' tell chiefs to 'stay in your lane'

10 hrs ago | 227 Views

City cremator accumulates R1m storage debt in SA

10 hrs ago | 260 Views

BCC hails residents for paying bills

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mphoko trial moved to August

10 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Many COVID-19 deaths unreported'

10 hrs ago | 330 Views

'Defer schools opening'

10 hrs ago | 629 Views

Pelandaba residents fret over burst sewer

10 hrs ago | 54 Views

Teen kills friend, tries to hang self

10 hrs ago | 424 Views

Bosso negotiate with players' landlords

10 hrs ago | 178 Views

Dembare boss faces fraud charges

10 hrs ago | 118 Views

Victims sad Chimonyo died without facing gukurahundi genocide justice

10 hrs ago | 291 Views

Chimonyo: Gukurahundi follows him to the grave

10 hrs ago | 298 Views

Illicit financial flaws daunt RBZ

10 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Zanu-PF indiscipline fuels Covid-19 cases'

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

Boost for Sables' WC bid

10 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mthuli Ncube walks tightrope

10 hrs ago | 342 Views

Padenga delists, heads for VFEX

11 hrs ago | 70 Views

Govt dithers over radar acquisition

11 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Lt Gen Chimonyo

12 hrs ago | 620 Views

Three changes in Warriors starting lineup to face Malawi

12 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zimbabwe is winning over Covid-19 battle, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 537 Views

How I first met Sir Richard Branson - by Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 1145 Views

No replacement for Mnangagwa - Zivhu

14 hrs ago | 2515 Views

Zimbabwe reports 2,156 new COVID-19 infections, 56 deaths

24 hrs ago | 2750 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days