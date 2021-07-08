News / National
Teenager fatally stabs rival in fight over boyfriend
08 Jul 2021
POLICE have arrested a 17-year-old girl from Bhekani Village in Ntabazinduna, Umguza District in Matabeleland North for murder, after she allegedly stabbed her rival with a kitchen knife following a dispute over a boyfriend.
The rival was stabbed on the breast and died at a neighbour's home.
"The ZRP confirms the arrest of a female juvenile (17) at Bhekani Village, Ntabazinduna, in connection with a case of murder where she fatally assaulted a fellow female villager," said the police on their Twitter handle.
"The suspect was involved in a brawl with the victim after an altercation over dating the same boyfriend. The victim was stabbed once on the breast with a kitchen knife and died as she sought refuge at a neighbour's home. Investigations are underway."
More to follow ...
