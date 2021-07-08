Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teenager fatally stabs rival in fight over boyfriend

by Staff reporter
08 Jul 2021 at 18:48hrs | Views
POLICE have arrested a 17-year-old girl from Bhekani Village in Ntabazinduna, Umguza District in Matabeleland North for murder, after she allegedly stabbed her rival with a kitchen knife following a dispute over a boyfriend.

The rival was stabbed on the breast and died at a neighbour's home.

"The ZRP confirms the arrest of a female juvenile (17) at Bhekani Village, Ntabazinduna, in connection with a case of murder where she fatally assaulted a fellow female villager," said the police on their Twitter handle.

"The suspect was involved in a brawl with the victim after an altercation over dating the same boyfriend. The victim was stabbed once on the breast with a kitchen knife and died as she sought refuge at a neighbour's home. Investigations are underway."

More to follow ...

Source - chronicle

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

49 mins ago | 234 Views

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

49 mins ago | 234 Views

South African media condemned for 'censorship' as KZN protesters burn trucks

59 mins ago | 241 Views

Zanu-PF USA urges diasporans to vote

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe to reach Covid-19 herd immunity by December

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

3 Zimbabweans, 1 South African in trouble over illegal chrome deal

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Vaccines run out in Gweru

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chimonyo declared national hero

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Warriors fight back to draw

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

66 SA deportees test COVID-19 positive

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

ZANU PF DCC member misrepresents supporters as advocate

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Econet Wireless wins back-to-back Top Companies Award for 2021

8 hrs ago | 248 Views

KwaZulu Natal is burning, businesses shut due to protest action

10 hrs ago | 4911 Views

Jacob Zuma is receiving the politics of justice

10 hrs ago | 1458 Views

AmaZulu stadium in deplorable state

10 hrs ago | 754 Views

13 Zimbabwean footballers feature on Fifa21

10 hrs ago | 869 Views

Boss 'pimps out' married maid

10 hrs ago | 2479 Views

Dead man's spirit (mis) leads family in search

10 hrs ago | 1843 Views

Ndewere takes Mnangagwa to court

10 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Chamisa's MDC says Mnangagwa, Mswati are twins

10 hrs ago | 516 Views

Rights 'defenders' tell chiefs to 'stay in your lane'

10 hrs ago | 227 Views

City cremator accumulates R1m storage debt in SA

10 hrs ago | 260 Views

BCC hails residents for paying bills

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mphoko trial moved to August

10 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Many COVID-19 deaths unreported'

10 hrs ago | 330 Views

'Defer schools opening'

10 hrs ago | 629 Views

Pelandaba residents fret over burst sewer

10 hrs ago | 54 Views

Teen kills friend, tries to hang self

10 hrs ago | 424 Views

Bosso negotiate with players' landlords

10 hrs ago | 178 Views

Dembare boss faces fraud charges

10 hrs ago | 118 Views

Victims sad Chimonyo died without facing gukurahundi genocide justice

10 hrs ago | 291 Views

Chimonyo: Gukurahundi follows him to the grave

10 hrs ago | 298 Views

Illicit financial flaws daunt RBZ

10 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Zanu-PF indiscipline fuels Covid-19 cases'

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

Boost for Sables' WC bid

10 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mthuli Ncube walks tightrope

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Padenga delists, heads for VFEX

11 hrs ago | 70 Views

Govt dithers over radar acquisition

11 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Lt Gen Chimonyo

12 hrs ago | 620 Views

Three changes in Warriors starting lineup to face Malawi

12 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zimbabwe is winning over Covid-19 battle, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 537 Views

How I first met Sir Richard Branson - by Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 1145 Views

No replacement for Mnangagwa - Zivhu

14 hrs ago | 2515 Views

Zimbabwe reports 2,156 new COVID-19 infections, 56 deaths

24 hrs ago | 2750 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days