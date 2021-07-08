Minister sucked into 'Malunga' farm grab

News / National

Matebeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Richard Moyo has been sucked into OSISA director Siphosami Malunga's Nyamandlovu farm grab saga.About three weeks ago, the Ministry of Lands and Agriculture repossessed the thriving 553-hectare property from Malunga and his co- owner Zephaniah DhlaminiThe repossessed farm was allocated to Zanu-PF supporter Dumisani Madzivanyati.Both Dhlamini and Madzivanyati are lecturers at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).Madzivanyati on Wednesday allegedly assaulted Dhlamini during a violent dispute over the ownership of the farm."We hold Richard Moyo (Matabeleland North Provincial minister) and those he is working with criminally liable. We will now have to defend ourselves against physical attacks too," tweeted Malunga in reference to Dhlamini's assault.Malunga who is the son to the late national hero Sydney Malunga accused Moyo of being behind his farm's take over.He also accused Zanu-PF politburo member Obert Mpofu Zanu-PF provincial chairman , Gatsha Mazithulela and Deputy Director General of CIO of allocating the property to CIO operatives and their relatives and other cronies.Malunga says they had planted vegetables on large swaths of the farm which they bought four years ago. He claims the seizure is a retribution by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime for his human rights advocacy.Government, however, argues it acquired the land from a white farmer years ago "for purposes of agriculture resettlement" and that Malunga doesn't own it.Madzivanyati was not immediately available for comment.