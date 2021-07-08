News / National
Nkiwane declared national hero
08 Jul 2021
NATIONALIST and liberation stalwart Abraham Nkiwane has been declared a national hero.
Nkiwane (93) succumbed to prostate cancer at Bulawayo United Hospitals (UBH) on Tuesday where he was admitted.
Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu announced the national hero status to the Nkiwane family on Thursday evening at their residence in Umguza on the outskirts of Bulawayo.
He said the ruling party unanimously agreed that Nkiwane's contributions in liberating Zimbabwe befit a national hero.
