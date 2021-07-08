Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Inconsistent funding hampering Gwayi-Shangani dam completion

by Staff reporter
08 Jul 2021 at 19:16hrs | Views
Inconsistent funding of the Gwayi-Shangani dam in Matabeleland North is hampering its completion, a ZINWA official has said.

The project which was awarded to China International Water and Electric Corporation (CIWE) in 2003 has faced a lot of false starts mostly attributed to funding.

Once complete the multi-million dollar project is envisaged to end Bulawayo's perennial water challenges while creating a greenbelt along its 240km path.

The dam will be the third-largest man-made inland water body after Tugwi-Mukosi and Lake Mutirikwi.

Briefing the minister of state for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of government programs, Jorum Gumbo before a tour of the dam on Thursday, ZINWA resident engineer, Paul Denge said inconsistent funding remained a challenge for the project.

"The project is suffering undue delays mainly due to cashflow challenges. Inconsistent funding remains the major challenge of this project which has resulted in delays as work has been suspended owing to that. The contractor is owed payments against claims from works done from October 2018 to date. The contractor carried out some works between 2003 and 2007 before suspending construction between 2007 and 2012 due to cashflow challenges. Financial challenges have caused difficulties in procurement of materials particularly cement from PPC and fly-ash which we are importing from South Africa," said Eng Denge.

The project slowed down again due to inadequate funding between 2015 and 2019 before the contractor withdrew from the site. Work eventually resumed in March 2020 before being suspended again for one and half years due to the outbreak of the coronavirus until its resumption in March this year.

He said they were still confident that the project which is now at 40 percent would be completed by December 2021 on the condition the funding issue was addressed.

"The overall progress so far is 40.08 percent complete. Works are in progress, the site is fully established in terms of plant, equipment and workforce. To date, a total of 39.670m of concrete has been placed out of the estimated total of 274.350m required to complete the project. Once we get consistent funding we should be able to complete construction by 31 December 2021."

Eng. Denge said they were in the process of evaluating tenders for the construction of the 240km pipeline to Bulawayo with the awarding expected in two months time. The pipeline project is expected to be completed by December 2022 if consistent funding is availed.

He added that there were yet to identify land for the resettlement of about 350 families that are going to be displaced by the project.

"The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works were engaged for evaluation of homesteads, infrastructure and services affected by the construction of the dam. Budgets which they submitted kept being eroded by inflation before the funds were availed. Around 350 homesteads are going to be affected by the project and most are on the Binga side of Lubimbi."

Government set aside ZWL4.5 billion in its 2021 national budget towards the completion of the project. Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Matabeleland North, Richard Moyo said the project was crucial for the region arguing that it was going to contribute towards its GDP.

"This project is not only going to bring relief to Bulawayo but will improve livelihoods as irrigation schemes and fish farming will be established along it's corridor. Besides that tourists attractions brought by the flourishing dam such as boating and other recreational activities thereby contributing to the region's GDP. "

Communities in Tsholotsho, Lupane and Umguza districts where the pipeline will pass will also benefit through off takes.

Source - cite.org.zw

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

50 mins ago | 236 Views

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

50 mins ago | 236 Views

South African media condemned for 'censorship' as KZN protesters burn trucks

59 mins ago | 244 Views

Zanu-PF USA urges diasporans to vote

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe to reach Covid-19 herd immunity by December

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

3 Zimbabweans, 1 South African in trouble over illegal chrome deal

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Vaccines run out in Gweru

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Chimonyo declared national hero

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Warriors fight back to draw

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

66 SA deportees test COVID-19 positive

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

ZANU PF DCC member misrepresents supporters as advocate

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Econet Wireless wins back-to-back Top Companies Award for 2021

8 hrs ago | 248 Views

KwaZulu Natal is burning, businesses shut due to protest action

10 hrs ago | 4913 Views

Jacob Zuma is receiving the politics of justice

10 hrs ago | 1458 Views

AmaZulu stadium in deplorable state

10 hrs ago | 754 Views

13 Zimbabwean footballers feature on Fifa21

10 hrs ago | 869 Views

Boss 'pimps out' married maid

10 hrs ago | 2480 Views

Dead man's spirit (mis) leads family in search

10 hrs ago | 1843 Views

Ndewere takes Mnangagwa to court

10 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Chamisa's MDC says Mnangagwa, Mswati are twins

10 hrs ago | 516 Views

Rights 'defenders' tell chiefs to 'stay in your lane'

10 hrs ago | 227 Views

City cremator accumulates R1m storage debt in SA

10 hrs ago | 260 Views

BCC hails residents for paying bills

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mphoko trial moved to August

10 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Many COVID-19 deaths unreported'

10 hrs ago | 330 Views

'Defer schools opening'

10 hrs ago | 629 Views

Pelandaba residents fret over burst sewer

10 hrs ago | 54 Views

Teen kills friend, tries to hang self

10 hrs ago | 424 Views

Bosso negotiate with players' landlords

10 hrs ago | 178 Views

Dembare boss faces fraud charges

10 hrs ago | 118 Views

Victims sad Chimonyo died without facing gukurahundi genocide justice

10 hrs ago | 291 Views

Chimonyo: Gukurahundi follows him to the grave

10 hrs ago | 298 Views

Illicit financial flaws daunt RBZ

10 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Zanu-PF indiscipline fuels Covid-19 cases'

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

Boost for Sables' WC bid

10 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mthuli Ncube walks tightrope

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Padenga delists, heads for VFEX

11 hrs ago | 70 Views

Govt dithers over radar acquisition

11 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Lt Gen Chimonyo

12 hrs ago | 620 Views

Three changes in Warriors starting lineup to face Malawi

12 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zimbabwe is winning over Covid-19 battle, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 537 Views

How I first met Sir Richard Branson - by Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 1145 Views

No replacement for Mnangagwa - Zivhu

14 hrs ago | 2515 Views

Zimbabwe reports 2,156 new COVID-19 infections, 56 deaths

24 hrs ago | 2750 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days