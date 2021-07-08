Latest News Editor's Choice


CBZ defies Covid-19 lockdown

by Simbarashe Sithole in Mvurwi
08 Jul 2021
Tobacco farmers in Mvurwi have accused CBZ holdings of defying the covid 19 lockdown regulations by serving them after  hours in a bid  to have overtime allowances.


Farmers who spoke to Bulawayo24.com said they come in the morning around 8am and only to be served after 4pm.

"We are not happy with our bank they start serving us after 4pm there by defying the government's measure of closing at 3pm what is more painful is that we spend the whole day waiting and after hours they start to serve us when we enquired why they were doing that we figured out that they will be pushing for overtime hours," Denis Shoko said.

Another farmer said the premise is becoming a Covid-19 super spreader since no one controls the farmers.

"We are in fear of this pandemic because no one is there to control social distancing we just gather at the bank waiting to be served," said one farmer who declined to be named.

"The bank is putting us at risk of both robbers and curfew if we are served late robbers will be waiting to pounce on us on our way home and mind you we are in curfew era if we are served late we are always facing problem with the police by defying curfew orders," Sarudzai Chikosha said.

The bank manager Fransica Muza did not respond to questions sent to her by this reporter and she did not also pick her calls.

Source - Byo24news

Most Popular In 7 Days