Zimbabwe reports 2,156 new COVID-19 infections, 56 deaths

News / National

by Staff reporter

FIFTY-six people succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday - a new record of daily fatalities this year as the country recorded 2,156 new cases in the last 24-hour reporting cycle.The country has so far recorded a total number of 62 383 cases and 2 029 deaths. The national recovery rate has further declined to 69 percent as active cases go up to 17 499In Harare, 31 people died with cases rising to 735.Harare recorded the highest number of 31 deaths followed by Mashonaland West with 6 deaths, then Midlands with 5.Hotspots in Mash West are Kariba (18), Magunje (17), Karoi (18), Chinhoyi (57). Mash Cent hot spots are Bindura (66) Mt Darwin (25), Harare recorded (278). Mash East hotspots were named as Seke (77) Marondera (65). In the Masvingo province, Chiredzi (160), Masvingo (53). In Bulawayo, Northern Suburbs (100), Nkulumane (43), Emakhandeni (60). Kwekwe (45)is the hot spot in Midlands.The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 807 633 people having received the first dose while 574 934 people got the second jab.A total of 9 918 received their first jab yesterday and 3 213 their second. The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 1 347 yesterday from 1 247.The largest single Covid-19 vaccine order, two million doses, arrives today to ensure that the national vaccination programme can be quickly accelerated as the country enforces a lockdown tightening to combat a third wave of increased infection.So far 2,26 million doses have arrived, the last 500 000 doses just under two weeks ago so today's order almost doubles the total vaccine imports to 4,26 million.That last shipment of 500 000 was enough to start the wider vaccination programme targeting border towns, hotspots, agricultural depots and major markets where the health authorities wanted priority vaccinations.