Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe reports 2,156 new COVID-19 infections, 56 deaths

by Staff reporter
24 hrs ago | Views
FIFTY-six people succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday - a new record of daily fatalities this year as the country recorded 2,156 new cases in the last 24-hour reporting cycle.

The country has so far recorded a total number of 62 383 cases and 2 029 deaths. The national recovery rate has further declined to 69 percent as active cases go up to 17 499

In Harare, 31 people died with cases rising to 735.

Harare recorded the highest number of 31 deaths followed by Mashonaland West with 6 deaths, then Midlands with 5.

Hotspots in Mash West are Kariba (18), Magunje (17), Karoi (18), Chinhoyi (57). Mash Cent hot spots are Bindura (66) Mt Darwin (25), Harare recorded (278). Mash East hotspots were named as  Seke (77) Marondera (65). In the Masvingo province, Chiredzi (160), Masvingo (53). In Bulawayo, Northern Suburbs (100), Nkulumane (43), Emakhandeni (60). Kwekwe (45)is the hot spot in Midlands.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 807 633 people having received the first dose while 574 934 people got the second jab.

A total of 9 918 received their first jab yesterday and 3 213 their second. The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 1 347 yesterday from 1 247.

The largest single Covid-19 vaccine order, two million doses, arrives today to ensure that the national vaccination programme can be quickly accelerated as the country enforces a lockdown tightening to combat a third wave of increased infection.

So far 2,26 million doses have arrived, the last 500 000 doses just under two weeks ago so today's order almost doubles the total vaccine imports to 4,26 million.

That last shipment of 500 000 was enough to start the wider vaccination programme targeting border towns, hotspots, agricultural depots and major markets where the health authorities wanted priority vaccinations.



Source - Byo24News

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

51 mins ago | 242 Views

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

51 mins ago | 242 Views

South African media condemned for 'censorship' as KZN protesters burn trucks

60 mins ago | 244 Views

Zanu-PF USA urges diasporans to vote

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe to reach Covid-19 herd immunity by December

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

3 Zimbabweans, 1 South African in trouble over illegal chrome deal

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Vaccines run out in Gweru

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Chimonyo declared national hero

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Warriors fight back to draw

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

66 SA deportees test COVID-19 positive

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

ZANU PF DCC member misrepresents supporters as advocate

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Econet Wireless wins back-to-back Top Companies Award for 2021

8 hrs ago | 248 Views

KwaZulu Natal is burning, businesses shut due to protest action

10 hrs ago | 4915 Views

Jacob Zuma is receiving the politics of justice

10 hrs ago | 1459 Views

AmaZulu stadium in deplorable state

10 hrs ago | 754 Views

13 Zimbabwean footballers feature on Fifa21

10 hrs ago | 869 Views

Boss 'pimps out' married maid

10 hrs ago | 2480 Views

Dead man's spirit (mis) leads family in search

10 hrs ago | 1844 Views

Ndewere takes Mnangagwa to court

10 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Chamisa's MDC says Mnangagwa, Mswati are twins

10 hrs ago | 516 Views

Rights 'defenders' tell chiefs to 'stay in your lane'

10 hrs ago | 227 Views

City cremator accumulates R1m storage debt in SA

10 hrs ago | 260 Views

BCC hails residents for paying bills

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mphoko trial moved to August

10 hrs ago | 86 Views

'Many COVID-19 deaths unreported'

10 hrs ago | 330 Views

'Defer schools opening'

10 hrs ago | 629 Views

Pelandaba residents fret over burst sewer

10 hrs ago | 54 Views

Teen kills friend, tries to hang self

10 hrs ago | 424 Views

Bosso negotiate with players' landlords

10 hrs ago | 178 Views

Dembare boss faces fraud charges

10 hrs ago | 118 Views

Victims sad Chimonyo died without facing gukurahundi genocide justice

10 hrs ago | 291 Views

Chimonyo: Gukurahundi follows him to the grave

10 hrs ago | 298 Views

Illicit financial flaws daunt RBZ

10 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Zanu-PF indiscipline fuels Covid-19 cases'

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

Boost for Sables' WC bid

11 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mthuli Ncube walks tightrope

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Padenga delists, heads for VFEX

11 hrs ago | 70 Views

Govt dithers over radar acquisition

11 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Lt Gen Chimonyo

12 hrs ago | 620 Views

Three changes in Warriors starting lineup to face Malawi

12 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zimbabwe is winning over Covid-19 battle, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 537 Views

How I first met Sir Richard Branson - by Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 1146 Views

No replacement for Mnangagwa - Zivhu

14 hrs ago | 2515 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days