No replacement for Mnangagwa - Zivhu

by Simbarashe Sithole

Controversial expelled ZANU PF legislator for Chivi South Killer Zivhu has pulled another shocker after saying that no one can replace President Emmerson Mnangagwa hence he should be a lifetime president.Zivhu said for now until 2030 Mnangagwa has no replacement."Guys ndiyani muZimbabwe angatonga zvinemusoro kunze kwaED. Dzikamayi hakuna replacement for now maybe after 2030 anganikwa but panoda nyasha. ED must be our life President ndokuti replacement hakuna. Vanoti haticheuki ndezvekupenga muchacheuka chete muchiona mabasa ake ED," Zivhu wrote on his Twitter account.Zivhu is fighting hard to be readmitted in the ruling party by singing Mnangagwa's praises ever since he was expelled from the party last year.