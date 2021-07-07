Zimbabwe is winning over Covid-19 battle, says Mnangagwa

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is winning the battle against Covid-19 yesterday during the welcoming of boxer Charles Manyuchi from the World Boxing Federation (WBF) middleweight champion at State House.He said the country is proud that one of its athletes was a world boxing champion and was also playing a leading role in the battle against Covid 19."I am happy that we have the WBF middleweight champion in Zimbabwe, we feel very proud that the title is in Zimbabwe", he said.The president went further in congratulating the boxer with the token of US$10 000."Always ready for the fight. We are winning the battle against Covid 19. We are rebuilding our economy. Zimbabwe is rising again. Thank you champ, Charles Manyuchi, for his generous gift and support," added the President on his Twitter handle.