Mnangagwa mourns Lt Gen Chimonyo

by Tarisai Mudahondo
12 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has described the death of the late Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) commander Lieutenant-General Edzai Absalom Chakanyuka Chimonyo as a devastating blow to the nation.

Lt Gen Chimonyo, who was 68, died at the Avenues Clinic on Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer.

In his condolence message, President Mnangagwa said the late veteran freedom fighter, commander and diplomat, during the liberation struggle, was instrumental in opening many war fronts in the then Rhodesia, thus ensuring the embattled Ian Smith Regime suffered countless reverses which would eventually soften it for talks that yielded the country's Independence in 1980.

"Never to shirk from the call of national duty, the late General would attest into the newly integrated national army as a senior officer. In that capacity, he played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the delicate integration process which united the hitherto warring armies of Rhodesia and our Patriotic Front Forces.

"Thereafter, he assumed several command positions in the Army, each time steadily rising up the rungs until he attained generalship. In his various positions of command, he led units of our forces in Mozambique, Somalia and in the Democratic Republic of the Congo when the Zimbabwe Defence Forces were called upon to stabilise troubled situations in our Southern African Region, and on our African Continent," said President Mnangagwa.

The President, who is also the Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, revealed that when Lt Gen Chimonyo was appointed Commander ZNA he took the appointment and trust with absolute loyalty and dedicated commitment to duty and to his country.

"In him, we have lost a rare cadre, freedom fighter, an exceptional commander and prized son of the Nation who inspired our men and women in uniform. He will be sorely missed," said President Mnangagwa.

As a commander in various postings, Lt Gen Chimonyo led units of the ZNA to countries like Mozambique, Somalia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Source - Sunday News

