Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zanu-PF indiscipline fuels Covid-19 cases'

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF has been accused of fuelling public indiscipline on Covid-19 control after senior party officials repeatedly violated regulations by convening large gatherings which are now being identified as potential virus super spreaders.

This comes at a time when Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths are spiking over the past month as the country grapples to contain a deadly third wave.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care's situational report indicate that a total of 10 903 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 193 deaths have been recorded during the entire month of June.

Opposition party, Zimbabwe First said Zanu-PF's indiscipline is one of the catalysts behind the surge in Covid-19 cases.

"It is true that Zimbabwe Covid-19 numbers are rising but lack of transparency is the source of the people's anger against the government. The distrust is exacerbated by the government's own actions disregarding the same restrictive measures they put in place," ZimFirst president Maxwell Shumba said.

His remarks came at a time when the ruling party has been conducting rallies, football tournaments, public campaigns and gatherings in contravention of government imposed Covid-19 safety guidelines.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa presided over Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS) pass-out parade at Ntabazinduna Training Depot just after Vice-President and Health minister Constantino Chiwenga had banned all public gatherings with the exception of funerals.

Mnangagwa went on for a photoshoot with the junior prison officers with out wearing a mask or social distancing in a further violation of the strict Covid-19 protocols implemented by his government.

In December last year Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa hosted her 60th birthday party highly attended by government and party officials, who openly disregarded government coronavirus regulations.
No government officials have been

punished at a time ordinary citizens have been arrested and fined for breaching Covid-19 safety protocols such as failure to wear masks and/or breaching curfews.

MDC-Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere condemned the failure by Zanu-PF to respect the Covid-19 protocols, laws and restrictions.

"We've seen Zanu-PF officials carry out super-spreader rallies and meetings in flagrant breach of the law. What is very problematic about these meetings is that they don't respect Covid-19 protocols. There is no social distancing; people don't wear masks, there is no facility for people to wash hands with soap and there are no sanitisers. This is placing large communities at risk," she said.

Mahere lamented that law enforcement agents were complicit in breaching Covid-19 protocols by the ruling party as they have failed to make any arrests.

"However, even more concerning in these violations is the failure by the police to act. They clearly have demonstrated and respected these Zanu-PF rallies and meetings where they are captured. We have seen an unfortunate selective application of the law, whether the offenders place these communities at risk, they are never brought to book. So what that suggests to us is that Covid-19 restrictions are being weaponised to stifle freedom," Mahere said as she called for an immediate end to the unjust application of the law.

MDC-Alliance national deputy chairperson Job Sikhala recently vented his anger on microblogging social media platform Twitter over the weaponisation of Covid-19.

"The Emmerson Mnangagwa regime has found a new weapon against the people of Zimbabwe and the MDC-Alliance. That weapon is called Covid-19. His regime pronounces lockdowns while his party do (sic) as they wish," posted Sikhala recently.

This came after the ruling party conducted a highly attended football tournament in Chirumanzu and a rally in Chivi last week.

The United States earlier this year issued a statement that Covid-19 regulations were being applied selectively against the opposition.

"We also note the government's selective enforcement of Covid-19 regulations to indefinitely postpone by-elections and prohibit MDC-Alliance gatherings, while permitting internal elections and gatherings for the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) party and its allies to go forward," reads a statement issued in March.

A thesis by Scientific Research Publishing titled, The Weaponisation of the Coronavirus Crisis in Zimbabwe: Legal and Extra-Legal Instruments, also raises similar concerns.

MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora appealed to the government to depoliticise the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mwonzora urged adherence to safety guidelines by all including those in positions of authority.

"Covid-19 is real and we are on record urging all to act responsibly. This includes those in authority and not those from the opposition and ruling party.

"Lives are at stake and everyone must comply with the safety guidelines. If public gatherings are banned, they must be banned for all. Covid-19 restrictive measures must be completely depoliticised," Mwonzora said.

Source - the independent

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

52 mins ago | 247 Views

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

52 mins ago | 247 Views

South African media condemned for 'censorship' as KZN protesters burn trucks

1 hr ago | 247 Views

Zanu-PF USA urges diasporans to vote

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe to reach Covid-19 herd immunity by December

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

3 Zimbabweans, 1 South African in trouble over illegal chrome deal

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Vaccines run out in Gweru

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Chimonyo declared national hero

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Warriors fight back to draw

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

66 SA deportees test COVID-19 positive

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

ZANU PF DCC member misrepresents supporters as advocate

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Econet Wireless wins back-to-back Top Companies Award for 2021

8 hrs ago | 248 Views

KwaZulu Natal is burning, businesses shut due to protest action

10 hrs ago | 4916 Views

Jacob Zuma is receiving the politics of justice

10 hrs ago | 1459 Views

AmaZulu stadium in deplorable state

10 hrs ago | 754 Views

13 Zimbabwean footballers feature on Fifa21

10 hrs ago | 869 Views

Boss 'pimps out' married maid

10 hrs ago | 2481 Views

Dead man's spirit (mis) leads family in search

10 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Ndewere takes Mnangagwa to court

10 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Chamisa's MDC says Mnangagwa, Mswati are twins

10 hrs ago | 516 Views

Rights 'defenders' tell chiefs to 'stay in your lane'

10 hrs ago | 227 Views

City cremator accumulates R1m storage debt in SA

10 hrs ago | 261 Views

BCC hails residents for paying bills

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mphoko trial moved to August

10 hrs ago | 86 Views

'Many COVID-19 deaths unreported'

10 hrs ago | 331 Views

'Defer schools opening'

10 hrs ago | 629 Views

Pelandaba residents fret over burst sewer

10 hrs ago | 54 Views

Teen kills friend, tries to hang self

10 hrs ago | 425 Views

Bosso negotiate with players' landlords

10 hrs ago | 178 Views

Dembare boss faces fraud charges

10 hrs ago | 118 Views

Victims sad Chimonyo died without facing gukurahundi genocide justice

10 hrs ago | 291 Views

Chimonyo: Gukurahundi follows him to the grave

10 hrs ago | 298 Views

Illicit financial flaws daunt RBZ

11 hrs ago | 168 Views

Boost for Sables' WC bid

11 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mthuli Ncube walks tightrope

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Padenga delists, heads for VFEX

11 hrs ago | 70 Views

Govt dithers over radar acquisition

11 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Lt Gen Chimonyo

12 hrs ago | 620 Views

Three changes in Warriors starting lineup to face Malawi

12 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zimbabwe is winning over Covid-19 battle, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 538 Views

How I first met Sir Richard Branson - by Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 1146 Views

No replacement for Mnangagwa - Zivhu

14 hrs ago | 2515 Views

Zimbabwe reports 2,156 new COVID-19 infections, 56 deaths

24 hrs ago | 2750 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days