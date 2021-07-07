Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso negotiate with players' landlords

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
THE Highlanders executive committee says problems emanating from its failure to pay player salaries and outstanding signing-on fees are not peculiar to Bosso, as other sporting institutions also find themselves in a similar dilemma.

Responding to inquiries about a sit-in staged by players in the Bosso offices on Wednesday over unpaid June salaries and signing-on fees, the club said the Covid-19 pandemic had severely affected their operations.

"The players met the chairman (Johnfat Sibanda) and CEO (Nhlanhla Dube) to discuss their welfare issues. However, we cannot divulge the contents of the meeting. It's not our culture as a club. On whether we have challenges as a club, I think our challenges are not too far different from those of other sporting institutions in general and football clubs in particular. We don't exist in a vacuum (but) we live in the same environment that has been hard hit by Covid-19. So, in reality we can't claim that we are not feeling the effects of Covid-19. That would be very dishonest not only to the media, but our members, fans and all other stakeholders," said Highlanders' spokesperson Ronald Moyo.

The players indicated that they were now on the verge of being evicted by their landlords for not paying rentals.

They were also disappointed by the club's silence since last month's intervention by Footballers Union of Zimbabwe president Desmond Maringwa early last month. Sibanda, the players said, had assured them on Wednesday that they will get their dues next week and a member of the executive will be sent to talk to each player's landlord and apprise them about the club's current financial predicament.

"We're now waiting for next week and hopefully by then the club will honour its promise. The chairman said we must wait for next week and also promised to dispatch a member of the executive to talk to our landlords. Weird as it is, we hope the landlords will understand, but will we be able to feed our families?" said one player.

Bosso players are demanding payment of US$100 each as a salary top-up.

Source - chronicle

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

52 mins ago | 249 Views

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

52 mins ago | 249 Views

South African media condemned for 'censorship' as KZN protesters burn trucks

1 hr ago | 248 Views

Zanu-PF USA urges diasporans to vote

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe to reach Covid-19 herd immunity by December

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

3 Zimbabweans, 1 South African in trouble over illegal chrome deal

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Vaccines run out in Gweru

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Chimonyo declared national hero

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Warriors fight back to draw

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

66 SA deportees test COVID-19 positive

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

ZANU PF DCC member misrepresents supporters as advocate

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Econet Wireless wins back-to-back Top Companies Award for 2021

8 hrs ago | 248 Views

KwaZulu Natal is burning, businesses shut due to protest action

10 hrs ago | 4916 Views

Jacob Zuma is receiving the politics of justice

10 hrs ago | 1459 Views

AmaZulu stadium in deplorable state

10 hrs ago | 754 Views

13 Zimbabwean footballers feature on Fifa21

10 hrs ago | 869 Views

Boss 'pimps out' married maid

10 hrs ago | 2481 Views

Dead man's spirit (mis) leads family in search

10 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Ndewere takes Mnangagwa to court

10 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Chamisa's MDC says Mnangagwa, Mswati are twins

10 hrs ago | 516 Views

Rights 'defenders' tell chiefs to 'stay in your lane'

10 hrs ago | 227 Views

City cremator accumulates R1m storage debt in SA

10 hrs ago | 261 Views

BCC hails residents for paying bills

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mphoko trial moved to August

10 hrs ago | 86 Views

'Many COVID-19 deaths unreported'

10 hrs ago | 331 Views

'Defer schools opening'

10 hrs ago | 629 Views

Pelandaba residents fret over burst sewer

10 hrs ago | 54 Views

Teen kills friend, tries to hang self

10 hrs ago | 425 Views

Dembare boss faces fraud charges

10 hrs ago | 118 Views

Victims sad Chimonyo died without facing gukurahundi genocide justice

10 hrs ago | 291 Views

Chimonyo: Gukurahundi follows him to the grave

10 hrs ago | 298 Views

Illicit financial flaws daunt RBZ

11 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Zanu-PF indiscipline fuels Covid-19 cases'

11 hrs ago | 139 Views

Boost for Sables' WC bid

11 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mthuli Ncube walks tightrope

11 hrs ago | 343 Views

Padenga delists, heads for VFEX

11 hrs ago | 70 Views

Govt dithers over radar acquisition

11 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Lt Gen Chimonyo

12 hrs ago | 620 Views

Three changes in Warriors starting lineup to face Malawi

12 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zimbabwe is winning over Covid-19 battle, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 538 Views

How I first met Sir Richard Branson - by Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 1146 Views

No replacement for Mnangagwa - Zivhu

14 hrs ago | 2516 Views

Zimbabwe reports 2,156 new COVID-19 infections, 56 deaths

24 hrs ago | 2750 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days