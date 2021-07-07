Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pelandaba residents fret over burst sewer

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO'S Pelandaba residents said raw sewer had been flowing into their homes for the past three weeks, exposing them to a potential health disaster.

The residents told Southern Eye that they had reported the problem to the Bulawayo City Council's maintenance team at Emabuthweni two weeks ago, but no action had been taken to rectify it.

Deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube said the challenge was on the working tools.

A resident, Joseph Mbelele, said the main pipe that services all houses burst three weeks ago and has now affected most areas in Pelandaba suburb.

"The sewer is now flowing everywhere, and is even blocking all main routes," Mbelele said.

"At 61629 Pelandaba, the sewer pipe burst and raw effluent is flowing everywhere in around the area.

"In my yard, there is sewage everywhere. I am now using my neighbour's toilet because I cannot access my own as it is blocked by flowing sewer."

He added: "Two weeks back, I went to the maintenance team at Mabuthweni and reported the issue. They told me they have an overload of work as they only have a staff compliment of 12 and three vehicles which they use to service most suburbs such as Mabuthweni, Pelandaba, Minyela, Magwegwe, Makhandeni and Cowdray Park.

"I then spoke to the councillor, Frank Javangwe, who called the maintenance team in my presence and they said they would come that very day. But two weeks later, they have still not showed up and the sewer problem is getting worse. We appeal that the situation be addressed soon before residents get sick."

Javangwe is ward 9 councillor, who is representing the Pelandaba community after their councillor was recalled by the MDC-T. He said council engineers had promised to address the issue.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days