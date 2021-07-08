Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mphoko trial moved to August

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
THE trial of former Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko on criminal abuse of office charges has been moved to the end of August.

Mphoko yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje and was remanded to August 31 for continuation of trial as presiding magistrate Tranos Utawashe was not available.

The trial was opened to the gallery after the former VP, who was testifying under camera due to the sensitivity of his testimony, finished giving his evidence in chief.

Mphoko stands accused of ordering the police to release two former Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) bosses, Davison Norupiri and Moses Juma, who were arrested in 2016 and taken to Avondale Police Station on corruption charges.

It was alleged that the two were released due to his influence. He is being charged with obstruction of justice.

The State alleges that on July 14, in 2016, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) officers went to Avondale to pick up Norupiri and Juma for court appearance, but discovered that Mphoko had since ordered the pair's unlawful release, in contravention of section 106 of the Constitution.

Section 106 of the Constitution clearly spells out the conduct of Vice-Presidents, ministers and deputy ministers, and subsection (1) states that every VP must act in accordance with this Constitution.

Subsection 2(b)(c) of section 106 also states that VicePresidents shall not act in any way that is inconsistent with their office or use their position to improperly benefit any other person.

The State alleges that Mphoko acted inconsistently with his duties in releasing the duo and that he also showed favour to them in the process.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

53 mins ago | 251 Views

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

53 mins ago | 251 Views

South African media condemned for 'censorship' as KZN protesters burn trucks

1 hr ago | 250 Views

Zanu-PF USA urges diasporans to vote

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe to reach Covid-19 herd immunity by December

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

3 Zimbabweans, 1 South African in trouble over illegal chrome deal

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Vaccines run out in Gweru

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Chimonyo declared national hero

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Warriors fight back to draw

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

66 SA deportees test COVID-19 positive

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

ZANU PF DCC member misrepresents supporters as advocate

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Econet Wireless wins back-to-back Top Companies Award for 2021

8 hrs ago | 248 Views

KwaZulu Natal is burning, businesses shut due to protest action

10 hrs ago | 4918 Views

Jacob Zuma is receiving the politics of justice

10 hrs ago | 1459 Views

AmaZulu stadium in deplorable state

10 hrs ago | 754 Views

13 Zimbabwean footballers feature on Fifa21

10 hrs ago | 869 Views

Boss 'pimps out' married maid

10 hrs ago | 2482 Views

Dead man's spirit (mis) leads family in search

10 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Ndewere takes Mnangagwa to court

10 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Chamisa's MDC says Mnangagwa, Mswati are twins

10 hrs ago | 517 Views

Rights 'defenders' tell chiefs to 'stay in your lane'

10 hrs ago | 227 Views

City cremator accumulates R1m storage debt in SA

10 hrs ago | 261 Views

BCC hails residents for paying bills

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

'Many COVID-19 deaths unreported'

10 hrs ago | 332 Views

'Defer schools opening'

10 hrs ago | 629 Views

Pelandaba residents fret over burst sewer

10 hrs ago | 54 Views

Teen kills friend, tries to hang self

10 hrs ago | 425 Views

Bosso negotiate with players' landlords

10 hrs ago | 178 Views

Dembare boss faces fraud charges

10 hrs ago | 118 Views

Victims sad Chimonyo died without facing gukurahundi genocide justice

11 hrs ago | 292 Views

Chimonyo: Gukurahundi follows him to the grave

11 hrs ago | 298 Views

Illicit financial flaws daunt RBZ

11 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Zanu-PF indiscipline fuels Covid-19 cases'

11 hrs ago | 139 Views

Boost for Sables' WC bid

11 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mthuli Ncube walks tightrope

11 hrs ago | 343 Views

Padenga delists, heads for VFEX

11 hrs ago | 70 Views

Govt dithers over radar acquisition

11 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Lt Gen Chimonyo

12 hrs ago | 620 Views

Three changes in Warriors starting lineup to face Malawi

12 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zimbabwe is winning over Covid-19 battle, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 538 Views

How I first met Sir Richard Branson - by Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 1146 Views

No replacement for Mnangagwa - Zivhu

14 hrs ago | 2516 Views

Zimbabwe reports 2,156 new COVID-19 infections, 56 deaths

08 Jul 2021 at 22:41hrs | 2750 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days