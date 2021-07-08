Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC hails residents for paying bills

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has applauded its residents for paying their bills amid indications that the local authority was now collecting 70% of the total billing, the council minutes show.

According to the council's finance and development committee report, the city's revenue collection had improved, meaning the council was now be able to improve its service delivery.

"The committee considered the matter and Councillor Silas Chigora was concerned about service delivery. Improved cash flows should also indicate improvements in terms of service delivery. Council was now collecting 70% of the total billing. He (Chigora) mentioned that community groups had not been paid for the last five months," the minutes read in part.

"The mayor (Solomon Mguni) applauded the residents for paying their bills. Revenue collection has improved and service delivery on the ground should improve."

BCC, whose vision is to become a smart and transformative city by 2024, is failing to offer efficient services as seen by collapsing water and sewer infrastructure, failure to fix the roads and collect waste.

In some high-density suburbs, incidences of raw sewer flowing into people's homes are rampant, exposing residents to diseases.

Roads are in a sorry state with gaping potholes, increasing the cost of vehicle maintenance for motorists while solid waste is left uncollected for several days, also increasing the risk of disease outbreaks.

According to the report, finance and development committee chairperson Tawanda Ruzive noted that almost 98% of the total income had been allocated to the engineering services department.

In response, financial director Kimpton Ndimande said few capital equipment had been acquired and there would be improved service delivery in the near future.

"Acquisition of equipment was a very long process as it relied on borrowing capital funds. Council was trying to balance up the ratio between service delivery and staff remuneration," Ndimande said.

Engineering services director Simela Dube also explained that various advertisements of equipment had been published.

Council was looking forward to acquiring a JCB excavator, a grader and 15 motor vehicles.

Chamber secretary Sikhangele Zhou advised that as revenue collection improved, more resources would be allocated to service delivery as the salary arrears had been cleared.

Considerations for hiring contract labourers to clear the outstanding sewer blockages were being made to complement the work of contractors who were already on the ground, she said.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

53 mins ago | 252 Views

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

53 mins ago | 252 Views

South African media condemned for 'censorship' as KZN protesters burn trucks

1 hr ago | 251 Views

Zanu-PF USA urges diasporans to vote

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe to reach Covid-19 herd immunity by December

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

3 Zimbabweans, 1 South African in trouble over illegal chrome deal

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Vaccines run out in Gweru

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Chimonyo declared national hero

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Warriors fight back to draw

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

66 SA deportees test COVID-19 positive

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

ZANU PF DCC member misrepresents supporters as advocate

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Econet Wireless wins back-to-back Top Companies Award for 2021

8 hrs ago | 248 Views

KwaZulu Natal is burning, businesses shut due to protest action

10 hrs ago | 4918 Views

Jacob Zuma is receiving the politics of justice

10 hrs ago | 1459 Views

AmaZulu stadium in deplorable state

10 hrs ago | 754 Views

13 Zimbabwean footballers feature on Fifa21

10 hrs ago | 869 Views

Boss 'pimps out' married maid

10 hrs ago | 2482 Views

Dead man's spirit (mis) leads family in search

10 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Ndewere takes Mnangagwa to court

10 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Chamisa's MDC says Mnangagwa, Mswati are twins

10 hrs ago | 517 Views

Rights 'defenders' tell chiefs to 'stay in your lane'

10 hrs ago | 227 Views

City cremator accumulates R1m storage debt in SA

10 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mphoko trial moved to August

10 hrs ago | 86 Views

'Many COVID-19 deaths unreported'

10 hrs ago | 332 Views

'Defer schools opening'

10 hrs ago | 629 Views

Pelandaba residents fret over burst sewer

10 hrs ago | 54 Views

Teen kills friend, tries to hang self

10 hrs ago | 425 Views

Bosso negotiate with players' landlords

10 hrs ago | 178 Views

Dembare boss faces fraud charges

10 hrs ago | 118 Views

Victims sad Chimonyo died without facing gukurahundi genocide justice

11 hrs ago | 292 Views

Chimonyo: Gukurahundi follows him to the grave

11 hrs ago | 298 Views

Illicit financial flaws daunt RBZ

11 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Zanu-PF indiscipline fuels Covid-19 cases'

11 hrs ago | 139 Views

Boost for Sables' WC bid

11 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mthuli Ncube walks tightrope

11 hrs ago | 343 Views

Padenga delists, heads for VFEX

11 hrs ago | 70 Views

Govt dithers over radar acquisition

11 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Lt Gen Chimonyo

12 hrs ago | 620 Views

Three changes in Warriors starting lineup to face Malawi

12 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zimbabwe is winning over Covid-19 battle, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 538 Views

How I first met Sir Richard Branson - by Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 1146 Views

No replacement for Mnangagwa - Zivhu

14 hrs ago | 2516 Views

Zimbabwe reports 2,156 new COVID-19 infections, 56 deaths

08 Jul 2021 at 22:41hrs | 2750 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days