Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's MDC says Mnangagwa, Mswati are twins

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
THE MDC Alliance yesterday described embattled Eswatini monarch King Mswati III and President Emmerson Mnangagwa as "twins" in terms of the deteriorating human rights situation as well as shrinkage of democratic space in the two countries.

This was said by MDC Alliance secretary for foreign relations Gladys Hlatywayo while addressing the Press in Harare yesterday.

Hlatywayo claimed that Mnangagwa could actually be advising King Mswati III on how to crush demonstrations in his strife-torn country.

"The government of Zimbabwe is essentially the same with the Eswatini government in terms of its character," she said.

"It's a government that violates human rights, it's a government that does not believe in the rule of law, it does not respect international law, and so there is no basis whatsoever for us to be engaging the Zimbabwean government to solve the Eswatini issue."

Mswati has been violently cracking down on pro-democracy protests.

The MDC Alliance has in the past tried to demonstrate against Mnangagwa's government, but this has been met with brutality and arrests of its members.

During the August 2018 post-election demonstrations, six civilians were shot dead, while about 17 people were also killed by security forces during the January 2019 fuel protests, while several others were left injured. Hlatywayo said it was very unlikely that the Zimbabwean government would intervene in the Eswatini crisis to ensure that the protests do not cause any further bloodshed.

"For all we know, they are actually giving solidarity messages to King Mswati III and even giving him strategies on how to maintain his stronghold on power," she said.

"When there were reports that King Mswati III had fled Eswatini, some people even suggested that he was headed for Zimbabwe. The fact that people were actually entertaining such thoughts shows you the character of the Zimbabwean government."

The MDC Alliance also called on Sadc to act decisively on the crisis in Eswatini, saying the people should be heard, and adding that the autocratic government in the kingdom must end.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

54 mins ago | 256 Views

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

54 mins ago | 256 Views

South African media condemned for 'censorship' as KZN protesters burn trucks

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Zanu-PF USA urges diasporans to vote

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe to reach Covid-19 herd immunity by December

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

3 Zimbabweans, 1 South African in trouble over illegal chrome deal

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Vaccines run out in Gweru

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Chimonyo declared national hero

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Warriors fight back to draw

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

66 SA deportees test COVID-19 positive

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

ZANU PF DCC member misrepresents supporters as advocate

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Econet Wireless wins back-to-back Top Companies Award for 2021

8 hrs ago | 248 Views

KwaZulu Natal is burning, businesses shut due to protest action

10 hrs ago | 4918 Views

Jacob Zuma is receiving the politics of justice

10 hrs ago | 1460 Views

AmaZulu stadium in deplorable state

10 hrs ago | 754 Views

13 Zimbabwean footballers feature on Fifa21

10 hrs ago | 869 Views

Boss 'pimps out' married maid

10 hrs ago | 2483 Views

Dead man's spirit (mis) leads family in search

10 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Ndewere takes Mnangagwa to court

10 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Rights 'defenders' tell chiefs to 'stay in your lane'

10 hrs ago | 227 Views

City cremator accumulates R1m storage debt in SA

10 hrs ago | 261 Views

BCC hails residents for paying bills

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mphoko trial moved to August

10 hrs ago | 86 Views

'Many COVID-19 deaths unreported'

10 hrs ago | 332 Views

'Defer schools opening'

10 hrs ago | 629 Views

Pelandaba residents fret over burst sewer

10 hrs ago | 54 Views

Teen kills friend, tries to hang self

10 hrs ago | 425 Views

Bosso negotiate with players' landlords

10 hrs ago | 178 Views

Dembare boss faces fraud charges

11 hrs ago | 118 Views

Victims sad Chimonyo died without facing gukurahundi genocide justice

11 hrs ago | 292 Views

Chimonyo: Gukurahundi follows him to the grave

11 hrs ago | 298 Views

Illicit financial flaws daunt RBZ

11 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Zanu-PF indiscipline fuels Covid-19 cases'

11 hrs ago | 139 Views

Boost for Sables' WC bid

11 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mthuli Ncube walks tightrope

11 hrs ago | 343 Views

Padenga delists, heads for VFEX

11 hrs ago | 70 Views

Govt dithers over radar acquisition

11 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Lt Gen Chimonyo

12 hrs ago | 620 Views

Three changes in Warriors starting lineup to face Malawi

12 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zimbabwe is winning over Covid-19 battle, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 538 Views

How I first met Sir Richard Branson - by Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 1146 Views

No replacement for Mnangagwa - Zivhu

14 hrs ago | 2516 Views

Zimbabwe reports 2,156 new COVID-19 infections, 56 deaths

08 Jul 2021 at 22:41hrs | 2750 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days