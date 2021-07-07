Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

AmaZulu stadium in deplorable state

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
THREE middle aged women emerge from a section of AmaZulu Sports Club holding pieces of firewood bundled together and make their way to the exit gate of the sports facility.

They walk in the direction of the nearest homes in Paddonhurst suburb in Bulawayo where the firewood will likely be used for household purposes such as cooking.

The sports facility where the women gathered the pieces of firewood is none other than the training ground that was used by the now defunct AmaZulu Football Club.

Once a powerhouse in local football, boasting of yesteryear stars such as Ronald ‘Gidiza' Sibanda, Muzondiwa Mugadza, Voster Chitema, Herbert Dick and many others, AmaZulu FC dissolved in 2005.

The ‘death' of AmaZulu FC brought about the inevitable demise of the facility, which was also commonly referred to as Callies Sports Club.

More than a decade after AmaZulu FC went under, the sports club situated along Robert Mugabe Way is in a deplorable state.

Overgrown grass, a dilapidated clubhouse that desperately needs a fresh coat of paint and renovations, a disused cycling track and trees that have grown on the property, which are now providing firewood for nearby residents, is what is left of the sports facility.

What was a once a model sports facility that was home to football, cycling and bowling is now a white elephant that has lost its former glory.

"I have so much fond memories of AmaZulu Sports Club. We were one of the few teams that had a clubhouse at that time and the club bosses (AmaZulu FC) led by Delma Lupepe made sure the place was always well kept," said former AmaZulu FC defender Herbert Dick. Dick, an ex-Warriors player, says his heart bleeds when he drives past the facility.

"It hurts to see how bad the place looks now compared to the days when we used it as our training ground.

"Training there always made us feel that we were part of a professional team that strove to emulate great clubs such as Real Madrid or Manchester United," he said.

Dick was part of the AmaZulu FC side that won the championship in 2003. The sports facility is now home to social soccer teams.

In 2018, the Bulawayo City Council put AmaZulu Sports Club to tender after the local municipality resolved to repossess the facility following failure by the tenants to service it.

According to council minutes, the club was failing to service its account and the facility was always in a bad state such that the building was dilapidated due to a lack of maintenance.

The council minutes state that on April 1, 1961, the city council resolved to lease stand 1622 B.T to Bulawayo City Bowling Club for a period of 25 years. The first 25 years expired in 1986, while the second automatic 25 years expired in 2011.

AmaZulu then applied to inherit the lease on renewal. Council on March 7, 2012, then renewed the lease for a further 10 years and the lease is due to expire in 2022.

However, a number of breaches have been observed by the city council.

Source - bmetro

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

54 mins ago | 260 Views

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

54 mins ago | 260 Views

South African media condemned for 'censorship' as KZN protesters burn trucks

1 hr ago | 255 Views

Zanu-PF USA urges diasporans to vote

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe to reach Covid-19 herd immunity by December

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

3 Zimbabweans, 1 South African in trouble over illegal chrome deal

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Vaccines run out in Gweru

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Chimonyo declared national hero

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Warriors fight back to draw

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

66 SA deportees test COVID-19 positive

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

ZANU PF DCC member misrepresents supporters as advocate

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Econet Wireless wins back-to-back Top Companies Award for 2021

8 hrs ago | 248 Views

KwaZulu Natal is burning, businesses shut due to protest action

10 hrs ago | 4918 Views

Jacob Zuma is receiving the politics of justice

10 hrs ago | 1460 Views

13 Zimbabwean footballers feature on Fifa21

10 hrs ago | 869 Views

Boss 'pimps out' married maid

10 hrs ago | 2483 Views

Dead man's spirit (mis) leads family in search

10 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Ndewere takes Mnangagwa to court

10 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Chamisa's MDC says Mnangagwa, Mswati are twins

10 hrs ago | 518 Views

Rights 'defenders' tell chiefs to 'stay in your lane'

10 hrs ago | 227 Views

City cremator accumulates R1m storage debt in SA

10 hrs ago | 261 Views

BCC hails residents for paying bills

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mphoko trial moved to August

10 hrs ago | 87 Views

'Many COVID-19 deaths unreported'

10 hrs ago | 332 Views

'Defer schools opening'

10 hrs ago | 629 Views

Pelandaba residents fret over burst sewer

10 hrs ago | 54 Views

Teen kills friend, tries to hang self

11 hrs ago | 425 Views

Bosso negotiate with players' landlords

11 hrs ago | 178 Views

Dembare boss faces fraud charges

11 hrs ago | 118 Views

Victims sad Chimonyo died without facing gukurahundi genocide justice

11 hrs ago | 292 Views

Chimonyo: Gukurahundi follows him to the grave

11 hrs ago | 298 Views

Illicit financial flaws daunt RBZ

11 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Zanu-PF indiscipline fuels Covid-19 cases'

11 hrs ago | 139 Views

Boost for Sables' WC bid

11 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mthuli Ncube walks tightrope

11 hrs ago | 343 Views

Padenga delists, heads for VFEX

11 hrs ago | 70 Views

Govt dithers over radar acquisition

11 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Lt Gen Chimonyo

12 hrs ago | 620 Views

Three changes in Warriors starting lineup to face Malawi

12 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zimbabwe is winning over Covid-19 battle, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 538 Views

How I first met Sir Richard Branson - by Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 1146 Views

No replacement for Mnangagwa - Zivhu

14 hrs ago | 2516 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days