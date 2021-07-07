Latest News Editor's Choice


ZANU PF DCC member misrepresents supporters as advocate

by Paul Ndou/Shelton Muchena
Mazowe District Coordinating Committee DCC Secretary for Education member Nobert Tichaona Mazungunye has come under fire from other party supporters who feel cheated after he misrepresented himself as an advocate during campaigns.


The Glendale based lawyer is accused of fanning factionalism in the district using his law jargon.

A supporter who spoke on condition of anonymity said many people were misled by Mazungunye.

"We are worried with Mazungunye he misrepresented himself as an advocate during DCC campaigns but we have since figured out that he is just a lawyer and not an advocate so the problem now he is fanning factionalism in the district by mobilizing some members to turn against other members using legal jargon," he said.

Contacted for comment Mazungunye did not respond to questions sent to him and did not respond after hearing the name of this publication.

Law society spokesperson Richard Chidza said Muzungunye is a registered lawyer and  went on to clarify what an advocate is.

"Thank you for the inquiryan Advocate is a legal practitioner who practices for his own account. Does not hold a trust account. He/She receives instructions or briefs from another lawyer and ordinarily does not have direct contact with clients. Mr Mazungunye is a member of the Law Society of Zimbabwe Thank you," respond Chidza.

Meanwhile, Mazowe DCC members are divided and have began smearing campaigns on their social media groups.

Source - Byo24news

