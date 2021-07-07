Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Warriors fight back to draw

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Malawi 2 - 2 Zimbabwe
FORMER Young Warriors captain Ben Musaka's 77th minute ferocious shot saved Zimbabwe blushes as they fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Malawi in their second Cosafa Cup match.

It was the second draw for the Warriors at the Cosafa Cup that is underway in South Africa's Gqeberha, Eastern Cape province.

The Flames of Malawi struck first in the 27th minute at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in KwaZakele, following a quick attack, with Khuda Myaba firing past Zimbabwe's goalkeeper Washington Arubi.

Five minutes into the second half, Kuwali doubled Malawi's lead.

The second goal seemed to have been a shot that Zimbabwe needed as Blessing Sarupinda pulled one back in the 62nd minute, pouncing on a rebound.

The introduction of Farau Matare for King Nadolo and Shadreck Nyahwa  for McClive Phiri at halftime seem to have worked the trick for Zimbabwe as they kept piling pressure on their opponents.

Musaka then equalised in the 77th minute after being set through by Ovidy Karuru from a free kick just outside the box.

Karuru blew a golden opportunity to get the winner minutes later as he failed to direct his effort on target.

Source - chronicle

