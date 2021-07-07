Vaccines run out in Gweru

News / National

by Staff reporter

The majority of clinics and other vaccination centres in Gweru today ran out of vaccines as the number of people seeking to be vaccinated soars.A snap survey conducted by The Herald around clinics and other vaccination centres witnessed long queues of people seeking to be vaccinated with some being turned away.At Zanu-PF Gweru District offices which is also a vaccination centre, there were long winding queues with some officials having a torrid time controlling the queue.Officials who spoke to The Herald said they were being overwhelmed by the numbers."The number of people who are coming to get their vaccination is just amazing, we have run out of doses and we have sent an SOS to the cityHealth director to send more doses," said Cde Victor Maride who is Zanu-PF Gweru District spokesperson. He said they have been conducting door to door campaigns urging people to get vaccinated hence the increase in numbers.Gweru based businesswoman, Dr Smelly Dube who also sought to have her first jab today said she had to get the vaccination at Ivene Clinic after all other facilities in the city centre were either congested or ran out of the doses."When I got to Irvin Clinic I was told that they had left with only 5 doses and they were prioritising those who were due for their second jabs. I was very fortunate because those who came after me were turned away because they had run out of doses," she said.She urged people to get vaccinated as the country battles the surge in new Covid-19 cases.