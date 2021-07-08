3 Zimbabweans, 1 South African in trouble over illegal chrome deal

News / National

by Staff reporter

Three Zimbabwean men and a South African national have been arrested by police in Limpopo province who found them with three truckloads of chrome believed to have been illegally mined.Limpopo provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the four were arrested on Tuesday night along the R37 road in Apel policing area.He said Lloyd Sithole (32), Moses Nemanganda (37), and Wilton Haruzi (34) all Zimbabweans and a local man, Joseph Hlongwane (23) will soon appear at the Sekhukhune Magistrate court charged for illegal mining."The determination of members of the South African Police Service in Limpopo to eradicate activities of illegal mining, led to the arrest of four suspects during disruptive operations that were conducted by members of Public Order Policing on Tuesday night along the R37 road in the Apel policing area," said Brig Mojapelo."The members spotted three trucks along this road and pulled them over. The trucks were found with loads of suspected unprocessed chrome and were all confiscated. The four suspects were then apprehended".The value of the chrome is yet to be ascertained.Limpopo's Provincial police commander Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said the latest arrest would go a long way in eradicating illegal mining activities in the province.