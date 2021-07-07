South African media condemned for 'censorship' as KZN protesters burn trucks

News / National

by Staff reporter

#ShutdownKZN Authorities diverting traffic on the N3 near Howick as #ShutdownKZN protests continue in Mooi River. Trucks are reportedly being torched. The N3 between Howick & Mooi River is closed. Former President @PresJGZuma's supporters are on a #FreeJacobZuma campaign. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/YDmScahx3q — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) July 9, 2021

Ramaphosa, Raymond Zondo, Thuli Madonsela are to blame for all the protests happening in this country. All this chaos could have been avoided but they chose evil



If anything happens to anyone, they are all responsible! KwaZulu-Natal is up in smoke#FreeJacobZuma #KZNshutdown pic.twitter.com/ZeAw2Lyl6Y — Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) July 9, 2021

Freedom of expression groups and opposition parties have condemned South African media's decision to stop reporting on protests that have erupted in KwaZulu Natal, claiming the move disregarded the right to dissent in the country.Most commentators said the move signalled a return to apartheid times when the national broadcaster was a mouthpiece for the ruling party."Filtering the news will leave people on the ground less informed and oblivious to the failures of the state," one commentator said."Most of the time, protesting is the only tool people have to be heard. We have been raising our issues, but no one is listening. Being out on the street, this is when the media turns the spotlight on these communities," she added.A former senior executive of the Congress for South African Trade Unions, said the move was an attempt to "bring censorship through the backdoor.""They are saying it's for the good of the society, just like the apartheid government said it was, at the time," said the ex-COSATU executive."But this is not a Banana republic. They will not get away with it," he said.