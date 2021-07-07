Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

South African media condemned for 'censorship' as KZN protesters burn trucks

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Freedom of expression groups and opposition parties have condemned South African media's decision to stop reporting on protests that have erupted in KwaZulu Natal, claiming the move disregarded the right to dissent in the country.

Most commentators said the move signalled a return to apartheid times when the national broadcaster was a mouthpiece for the ruling party.

"Filtering the news will leave people on the ground less informed and oblivious to the failures of the state," one commentator said.

"Most of the time, protesting is the only tool people have to be heard. We have been raising our issues, but no one is listening. Being out on the street, this is when the media turns the spotlight on these communities," she added.

A former senior executive of the Congress for South African Trade Unions, said the move was an attempt to "bring censorship through the backdoor."

"They are saying it's for the good of the society, just like the apartheid government said it was, at the time," said the ex-COSATU executive.

"But this is not a Banana republic. They will not get away with it," he said.










Source - online

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

55 mins ago | 264 Views

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

55 mins ago | 264 Views

Zanu-PF USA urges diasporans to vote

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe to reach Covid-19 herd immunity by December

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

3 Zimbabweans, 1 South African in trouble over illegal chrome deal

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Vaccines run out in Gweru

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Chimonyo declared national hero

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Warriors fight back to draw

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

66 SA deportees test COVID-19 positive

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

ZANU PF DCC member misrepresents supporters as advocate

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Econet Wireless wins back-to-back Top Companies Award for 2021

8 hrs ago | 248 Views

KwaZulu Natal is burning, businesses shut due to protest action

10 hrs ago | 4919 Views

Jacob Zuma is receiving the politics of justice

10 hrs ago | 1460 Views

AmaZulu stadium in deplorable state

10 hrs ago | 754 Views

13 Zimbabwean footballers feature on Fifa21

10 hrs ago | 871 Views

Boss 'pimps out' married maid

10 hrs ago | 2483 Views

Dead man's spirit (mis) leads family in search

10 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Ndewere takes Mnangagwa to court

10 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Chamisa's MDC says Mnangagwa, Mswati are twins

10 hrs ago | 518 Views

Rights 'defenders' tell chiefs to 'stay in your lane'

10 hrs ago | 227 Views

City cremator accumulates R1m storage debt in SA

10 hrs ago | 261 Views

BCC hails residents for paying bills

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mphoko trial moved to August

10 hrs ago | 87 Views

'Many COVID-19 deaths unreported'

10 hrs ago | 332 Views

'Defer schools opening'

10 hrs ago | 629 Views

Pelandaba residents fret over burst sewer

11 hrs ago | 54 Views

Teen kills friend, tries to hang self

11 hrs ago | 426 Views

Bosso negotiate with players' landlords

11 hrs ago | 178 Views

Dembare boss faces fraud charges

11 hrs ago | 118 Views

Victims sad Chimonyo died without facing gukurahundi genocide justice

11 hrs ago | 292 Views

Chimonyo: Gukurahundi follows him to the grave

11 hrs ago | 298 Views

Illicit financial flaws daunt RBZ

11 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Zanu-PF indiscipline fuels Covid-19 cases'

11 hrs ago | 139 Views

Boost for Sables' WC bid

11 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mthuli Ncube walks tightrope

11 hrs ago | 343 Views

Padenga delists, heads for VFEX

11 hrs ago | 70 Views

Govt dithers over radar acquisition

11 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Lt Gen Chimonyo

12 hrs ago | 620 Views

Three changes in Warriors starting lineup to face Malawi

12 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zimbabwe is winning over Covid-19 battle, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 538 Views

How I first met Sir Richard Branson - by Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 1146 Views

No replacement for Mnangagwa - Zivhu

14 hrs ago | 2516 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days