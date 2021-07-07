Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cop arrested carrying 540kg of cannabis

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A Zimbabwe Republic Police ZRP support unit officer was nabbed carrying 6 bags of dagga weighing 540 kilograms on Thursday.


Constable Berlin Dombudzvuku (29) was arrested after a chase by his colleagues in Marondera.

According to police documents seen by Bulawayo24.com the cop who was driving his Toyota Sienta registration number AEH 2141 tried to flee and subsequent crashed into a stationary vehicle.

"Three teams of detectives were deployed and intercepted the vehicle at 80km peg along Harare-Mutare highway, the accused who was wearing full police dress order number 5 was driving alone," reads part of the document.

"The teams made a U turn and the accused observed that he was being followed passed through a red robot at N.Richards turn off and turned left at Chicken inn robots into first Street, Marondera where he was signalled to stop but increased his speed along the said road."

It is further alleged that the detectives chased after him until he crushed into a stationary vehicle, disembarked and took to his heels.

The police team continued chasing after him until they apprehended him.

They searched him and got his police identity card and drivers licence.

They brought him to his car where he had 6 x 90 kilograms of dagga.

The matter is being investigated at Marondera police station under CR 07/2021.

Source - Byo24news

