Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Swaziland born lawyer demands Tagwirei probe

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
TOP Harare, Beatrice Mtetwa, written to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Committee (ZACC) calling for the investigation of tycoon Kuda Tagwirei's alleged shady dealings following the exposition last week of his vast offshore business empire.

The Zanu-PF benefactor has often been accused of state capture because of his vast business interests.

The report, produced by United States investigations firm, The Sentry, revealed his huge global network.

The report is entitled "Shadows and Shell Games: Uncovering an Offshore Business Empire in Zimbabwe.

In a letter which was written to ZACC, Mtetwa said: "This report has been circulating on social media and its contents suggest the existence of corruption, abuse of office, conflict of interest, tax evasion, breaches of the country's public procurement laws etc. In the event your office might not have seen it, we hereto attach a copy for your attention."

"In line with your mandate to investigate and expose corruption, and your power to direct the Commissioner General of police to investigate suspected cases of corruption, we request that your office investigates the alarming issues exposed by the report," she wrote.

About a month ago, ZACC hailed the contribution of whistleblowers in 100 arrests that have been made in the past six months and advocated for a law that protects whistleblowers.

Source - newzimbabwe

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Eswatini revolution today and Zimbabwe tomorrow: Catharsis in the words of Franz Fanon

21 mins ago | 61 Views

Peter Ndlovu breaking new grounds

27 mins ago | 286 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs lose reinstatement bid

2 hrs ago | 547 Views

Johane Marange sect gathers thousands in lockdown defiance

2 hrs ago | 561 Views

Man destroys neighbour's house over missing radio set

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Professor Sheunesu Mupepereki dies of COVID-19

4 hrs ago | 2646 Views

ANC activist missing after 'CR17' bribery claims

8 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Zimbabwean bus intercepted with illicit cigarettes

9 hrs ago | 2578 Views

Free Jacob Zuma protests reach Gauteng

9 hrs ago | 3489 Views

Biti rubbishes IMF over 7% Zimbabwe growth rate

9 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Another Air Force of Zimbabwe chopper crashes

9 hrs ago | 1690 Views

Vapostori fined for violating COVID-19 regulations

9 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Bodies from SA congest Bulawayo cemeteries

9 hrs ago | 1466 Views

'Zimbabwe is 3 months behind COVID-19'

9 hrs ago | 577 Views

$10 000 fine for touting

9 hrs ago | 614 Views

BCC to decommission 2 dams next year

9 hrs ago | 340 Views

MSU cancels graduation ceremony

9 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe should refuse to repay colonial debt

9 hrs ago | 178 Views

Race for December deadline at Gwayi-Shangani Dam

9 hrs ago | 319 Views

Cultural village plan for Inxwala Grounds

9 hrs ago | 87 Views

Nkiwane snubs Heroes Acre burial

9 hrs ago | 621 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe in crash landing with Mi-35 helicopter gunship

9 hrs ago | 359 Views

Chiwenga mourns Chimonyo, Nkiwane

9 hrs ago | 171 Views

27 firms fined for abusing forex auction system

9 hrs ago | 180 Views

'Rights' groups Report Mnangagwa to UN

9 hrs ago | 455 Views

Cop arrested carrying 540kg of cannabis

12 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

22 hrs ago | 3376 Views

South African media condemned for 'censorship' as KZN protesters burn trucks

23 hrs ago | 2800 Views

Zanu-PF USA urges diasporans to vote

23 hrs ago | 801 Views

Zimbabwe to reach Covid-19 herd immunity by December

23 hrs ago | 570 Views

3 Zimbabweans, 1 South African in trouble over illegal chrome deal

23 hrs ago | 900 Views

Vaccines run out in Gweru

23 hrs ago | 510 Views

Chimonyo declared national hero

23 hrs ago | 740 Views

Warriors fight back to draw

23 hrs ago | 513 Views

66 SA deportees test COVID-19 positive

23 hrs ago | 423 Views

ZANU PF DCC member misrepresents supporters as advocate

23 hrs ago | 475 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days