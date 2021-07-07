Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Professor Sheunesu Mupepereki dies of COVID-19

by Shelton Muchena
4 hrs ago | Views
Renowned academic, Professor Sheunesu Mupepereki has died. 


A professor, and senior academic at the University of Zimbabwe, Mupepereki died on Friday from Covid-19 complications.

According to a close relative, Mupepereki and his wife were diagnosed with Covid-19 on 3 July. They were in self-isolation until three days ago when he was admitted.

Mupepereki was a also presenter on national broadcaster ZTV where he co-hosted "Zvavanhu" with other academics including the late Vimbai Chivaura, Tafataona Mahoso, and Claude Mararike.

Mupepereki was a staunch critic of the opposition, in 2016, the scientist and academic was appointed board chairperson of the state-run Central Mechanical Equipment Department (CMED). He was removed as its chairperson after President Robert Mugabe from office, and the incumbent, Emmerson Mnangagwa, made new senior appointments in government and state-owned enterprises.

Mupepereki previously served as the board chairperson of another state enterprise, the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), and board member of the Grain Marketing Board (GMB), another state-owned company.

He joined the UZ’s Agriculture faculty as a staff development fellow in 1985 and proceeded to complete a Master of Science Degree majoring in Science and Microbiology at North Carolina State University, USA, in 1987.

After completing his Ph.D. at the UZ in 1994, he launched the soya-bean promotion programme in 1996.

He was promoted to senior lecturer in 1998, associate professor in 2000, and full professor in 2002.

Source - Shelton Muchena

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Eswatini revolution today and Zimbabwe tomorrow: Catharsis in the words of Franz Fanon

23 mins ago | 64 Views

Peter Ndlovu breaking new grounds

28 mins ago | 292 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs lose reinstatement bid

2 hrs ago | 551 Views

Johane Marange sect gathers thousands in lockdown defiance

2 hrs ago | 564 Views

Man destroys neighbour's house over missing radio set

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

ANC activist missing after 'CR17' bribery claims

8 hrs ago | 1690 Views

Zimbabwean bus intercepted with illicit cigarettes

9 hrs ago | 2586 Views

Free Jacob Zuma protests reach Gauteng

9 hrs ago | 3489 Views

Biti rubbishes IMF over 7% Zimbabwe growth rate

9 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Another Air Force of Zimbabwe chopper crashes

9 hrs ago | 1690 Views

Vapostori fined for violating COVID-19 regulations

9 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Bodies from SA congest Bulawayo cemeteries

9 hrs ago | 1467 Views

'Zimbabwe is 3 months behind COVID-19'

9 hrs ago | 577 Views

$10 000 fine for touting

9 hrs ago | 615 Views

BCC to decommission 2 dams next year

9 hrs ago | 340 Views

MSU cancels graduation ceremony

9 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe should refuse to repay colonial debt

9 hrs ago | 178 Views

Race for December deadline at Gwayi-Shangani Dam

9 hrs ago | 320 Views

Cultural village plan for Inxwala Grounds

9 hrs ago | 88 Views

Nkiwane snubs Heroes Acre burial

9 hrs ago | 621 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe in crash landing with Mi-35 helicopter gunship

9 hrs ago | 359 Views

Chiwenga mourns Chimonyo, Nkiwane

9 hrs ago | 171 Views

27 firms fined for abusing forex auction system

9 hrs ago | 180 Views

'Rights' groups Report Mnangagwa to UN

9 hrs ago | 455 Views

Swaziland born lawyer demands Tagwirei probe

9 hrs ago | 814 Views

Cop arrested carrying 540kg of cannabis

12 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

22 hrs ago | 3377 Views

South African media condemned for 'censorship' as KZN protesters burn trucks

23 hrs ago | 2800 Views

Zanu-PF USA urges diasporans to vote

23 hrs ago | 801 Views

Zimbabwe to reach Covid-19 herd immunity by December

23 hrs ago | 570 Views

3 Zimbabweans, 1 South African in trouble over illegal chrome deal

23 hrs ago | 900 Views

Vaccines run out in Gweru

23 hrs ago | 510 Views

Chimonyo declared national hero

23 hrs ago | 740 Views

Warriors fight back to draw

23 hrs ago | 513 Views

66 SA deportees test COVID-19 positive

23 hrs ago | 423 Views

ZANU PF DCC member misrepresents supporters as advocate

23 hrs ago | 475 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days