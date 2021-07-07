Man destroys neighbour's house over missing radio set

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 47-year-old man, who went berserk and broke his neighbour's nine window panes over a missing radio, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.Isaac Banda of Aerodrome accused his neighbour, Evidence Ncube, of stealing his radio set and when she denied the allegations, he turned violent and smashed window panes using some bricks.Banda pleaded guilty to malicious damage to property when he appeared before Victoria Falls Magistrate Lindiwe Maphosa.The magistrate sentenced him to 18 months in prison before suspending two months on condition that he restitutes $1 512 to the complainant being the value of the damaged property.However, Banda is not new to committing crimes as he has a previous court case where three months were set aside for malicious damage to property.The three months were brought into effect on the latest charge, and he will serve an effective 18 months in prison.Prosecutor Audrey Mukanganya told the court that last month Banda went to Ncube's house around 4 pm demanding his radio back.When Ncube denied stealing the radio, and an incensed Banda picked a brick and smashed nine windows in the process.Ncube later reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of Banda.